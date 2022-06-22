Last Chance To Get Exclusive Ticket Prices For THE SEAGULL

Last chance to book tickets to The Seagull from just £25!

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) makes her West End debut as Nina in Anya Reiss' unique 21st century modernisation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, with direction by Jamie Lloyd. Starring alongside Clarke will be Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines), Daniel Monks (The Normal Heart), Sophie Wu (Fresh Meat) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones).

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Following on from the return of the critically-acclaimed, five-star production of Cyrano de Bergerac, The Jamie Lloyd Company brings Chekhov's tale of love and loneliness to the Harold Pinter Theatre from 29 June for 11 weeks only.

