LITTLE PIECE OF YOU: AN ATYPICAL MUSICAL Sets Workshop For March

Following two sold out concert performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2024, LITTLE PIECE OF YOU has been further developed with a revised book and expansion of the music. A closed workshop presentation will take place for invited guests only on Friday 6 March at the Lilian Baylis Studio at Sadler's Wells.

This ground-breaking musical intertwines raw family drama with the dynamic pulse of modern rock and pop. Follow Sydney and Sara, an aging out rockstar and a young singer songwriter, as they confront their family's hidden struggles and embark on a transformative journey. Together, they shatter the silence that has long held them back and step into a future of hope and resilience.

Kjersti Long's music boasts millions of spins/downloads worldwide across all streaming platforms. The LITTLE PIECE OF YOU album includes 'Burn It Down' and 'Sad Song', each with millions of listens respectively, and 'Burn It Down' being Kjersti's most streamed song to date.

The cast for this workshop includes Jodie Steele as Sydney, Zoe Birkett as Jules, David Bedella as Roger, Madison Swan as Maggie, Emma Crossley as Riley and Kjersti Long as Sara. The rest of the cast includes Simon Anthony, Eloise Davies, Luke Latchman, Gino Ochello and Lorren Santo-Quinn.

The creative team includes:

Music and Lyrics by Kjersti Long,

Book by Melissa Leilani Larson,

Music Supervision by Katy Richardson,

Direction by Joshua Long,

Choreography by Jonnie Riordan,

Sound Design by Nick Lodge and casting by Pearson Casting.

The workshop is produced by Origin Entertainment, Van Dean Productions, and 42nd.club with General Management by New Road Theatricals. Little Piece of You was developed at Creekside Theater Group under the title Relative Space.