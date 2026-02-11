Review: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY, Theatre Royal Haymarket

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First seen in Chichester last summer, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry now makes its joyful arrival into London. Based on the 2012 novel by Rachel Joyce which became a 2023 film, the show is a musical that cleverly acts as a snapshot of modern Britain and a study into the complexities and darkness of grief and sadness within a marriage.

Harold Fry goes out to post a letter to his former colleague. On the way, he decides to up and leave his life of retirement, and his wife, to walk the 500 miles from South Devon to the Berwick-upon-Tweed hospice where Queenie lies dying. Along his journey he meets an array of colourful characters who help him confront and reconcile the dark grief within his own life.

Mark Addy (who had never performed in a musical prior to this) gives a great performance, first as the epitome of an unremarkable man, decent and polite who wears a shirt and tie to have breakfast, then slowly comes back to life as his journey progresses. His vocals are not the strongest in the cast, but there is heart and deep emotion in his performance.

Jenna Russell as icy wife Maureen has a larger role than in the book, and is pivotal to showing the extent of the sadness and loss at the heart of the marriage. The loneliness in "A Tin of Soup For One" is heartbreaking and Russell's performance is brimming with poignancy and tangible, raw hurt.

As an aid to the narrative, Joyce, who has adapted her book, gives us The Balladeer, a Puck-like creature with a crown of leaves, who accompanies Harold and then morphs into his son David. The role is played with touching knowingness by Noah Mullins, who gives us genuine whimsy as The Balladeer and then harsher truths as David.

In an unusual non-singing role, musical theatre veteran Peter Polycarpou makes a big impression with a small role as kindly neighbour Rex. Jenna Boyd is a kindly Sister Philomena, the hospice worker who encourages Harold to keep going, Maggie Service gives Queenie kindness, with a hint of playfulness and Timo Tatzer almost steals the show as Dog, an adorably realistic puppet who has a predilection for chewing people's shoes.

As a story, it may not appeal to those looking for a bit more grit as it brims with sentimentality, but it is saved from slipping into syrup by the music; composed by singer-songwriter Michael Rosenberg, otherwise known as Passenger. It is a refreshing mix of predominantly folky soul and rock ballads. Nicole Nyarambi raises the roof with "Walk Upon the Water", a rousing gospel track and there is much humour in the irreverant “You’re F**ked”. The ensemble do good work, particularly in the touching "Keep on Walking, Mr Fry" and the rousing finale "Here's One for the Road".

Director Katy Rudd has form with conjuring magical and vividly realised productions-note her Ocean At The End of the Lane and Ballet Shoes as just two examples. Walking is not intrinsically an interesting activity, but Rudd creates imaginative and pacy staging as Harold progresses through the country, along with vibrant choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves.

The production is set within a luminous circle on Samuel Wyer’s simple set, backed by Ash J Woodward's bucolic video designs reflecting the changing landscape. There's a close shave on the A38, but otherwise, we are transported to farmlands, swallow murmurations and the waterways of a green and pleasant land. No endless roadworks or flytipping here.

Funny, affecting and tender, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a production that unashamedly pulls on every emotion to touch the hardest of hearts. With a message of kindness, compassion and hope, it's theatre that we all need right now.

Read our interview with Mark Addy and Jenna Russell about the show here.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket until 18 April

