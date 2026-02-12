Review: THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS, Rose Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Today we are wearily familiar with the terms "Stop the Boats" and the narrative that all refugees are coming to Britain to take 'our' jobs, scam us for benefits and prey upon young girls. Nick Ahad's adaptation of Onjali Q. Raúf's beautiful book, The Boy at the Back of the Class, takes much of the political heat out of the issue with a hopeful and very human production for all ages.

Year 5 has a new class member. Ahmet likes football and is very good at drawing. He is also a refugee from Syria and speaks no English. His arrival sparks curiosity and sympathy, but also hurtful comments from both children and adults. As Ahmet begins his new life, his new friends rally round in an adventure to help him find his missing parents, everyone discovers that the world is not always a welcoming place, but that friendship and kindness will always prevail.

It's a lovely message, but could come across as being simplistic and glib. However, Ahad's adaptation makes the delicate balance of showing the unfortunate realities faced by child refugees; name-calling and rumours circulating, while retaining the lightness of touch necessary for children to really invest in the characters.

The young cast, many of whom are making their professional stage debuts, is superb. Playing a child is arguably one of the most tricky things for an adult actor to pull off convincingly, but they leave the audience in no doubt that you are watching nine and ten-year olds playfully catapulting around the stage, as well as some excellent multi-roling.

Sasha Desouza-Willock exudes kindness and compassion as Alexa, our protagonist and driver of much of the story's action. She has a lovely group with Petra Joan-Athene as football-loving Josie, Jonny Warr as ebullient Tom and Abdul-Malik Janneh as accident-prone Michael. There's also great work from Evie Weldon as the spolit Clarissa and Natasha Lewis as the pragmatic Mrs Khan and Alexa's emotionally intelligent mum.

Max Jordan is outstanding as Brendan the Bully - his physical intimidation of others and terse responses when challenged are instantly recognisable. Much of the behaviour is directed towards Ahmet, played with delicacy and huge heart by Serkan Avlik, but it is notable that certain adults behave no better. Avlik conveys much with very few lines, a scared and anxious little boy who has had his whole world taken away. It should touch the hardest of hearts.

Lily Arnold's set design is deceptively simple; tall gym bars serve as a backdrop, but then deftly move into bus stops, shops and even Buckingham Palace. Monique Touko's vubrant direction maintains pace and interest throughout. Kloé Dean's movement direction is vital to maintaining the illusion that you are watching children on stage; the class fidgets, whispers, climbs gym bars and exudes an energy and brightness that only children can.

This is a moving, funny and important production. With its message of acceptance, compassion and the power of sharing sherbet lemon sweets, it should be required viewing for children, but also for many adults.

The Rose Theatre has teamed up with Refugee Action Kingston. For more information, click here.

The Boy at the Back of the Class runs at the Rose Theatre in Kingston until 22 February, and then embarks on a UK tour with Children’s Theatre Partnership until May 2026

