2026 OffFest Nominations Revealed

Following the announcement of this year’s Offies nominations, OffFest will return as the festival arm of OffWestEnd, celebrating work not only made in London but also at festivals across the UK.



Launched in 2019, OffFest was created to ensure that work premiering at UK festivals - often with shorter runs, tighter budgets and less structural support than London productions - receives meaningful recognition within the OffWestEnd ecosystem. It acknowledges that some of the most urgent and innovative theatre in the UK begins life in festival contexts.

While the Offies honour productions in London across the year, OffFest brings a curated selection of nominated and award-recognised shows back into the spotlight through a dedicated festival platform open to all parts of the UK, extending the life of acclaimed productions, and amplifying the visibility of the entire independent theatre sector. Many OffFest nominees and winners have gone on to transfer to OffWestEnd, the West End and go on tour.

This year’s OffFest nominees range from National Theatre of Scotland and Handspring Puppet Company to emerging artists premiering at Brighton and Camden Fringe. In addition, recognising work at the Voila! Festival allows the Offies to extend to shows made by foreign nationals and in languages other than English.

Rooted in OffWestEnd’s commitment to championing innovation, diversity and creative risk, OffFest serves as a showcase for the breadth of talent working across the UK and beyond.

Festivals taking part in 2025 were: The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Camden Fringe, Brighton Fringe, Voila! Festival



Last month, OffWestEnd announced the full nominees for the main Offies Awards (see here for the full list), the winners of the OffFest will be announced along the main awards at a star-studded award ceremony on March 30th at Central Hall Westminster, hosted by drag icon Divina de Campo and complete with a host of special guests, presenters and live performance.

Denholm Spurr, Executive Producer of the Offies, said: “Festival theatre often runs for days, not weeks. It operates with tighter budgets and fewer safety nets. Yet it is frequently where the most urgent ideas emerge. OffFest ensures that this work is not overlooked simply because it was fleeting.

It is a vital extension of the Offies model - broadening our reach beyond the capital, strengthening career pathways, and ensuring that recognition within the independent sector reflects the full ecology of how theatre is actually made in the UK today.”

The 2026 nominees are:

Brighton Fringe

Duty / Twilight Theatre / The Lantern Theatre

Electra / The Conor Baum Company / BN1 Arts Centre

HOW TO KILL A CHICKEN / Let Luz Productions / The Actors

Camden Fringe

Am I Losing My Mind Or Just My Figure? / Untethered + Hinterland / Etcetera Theatre

Anthropocene / Ben Wendel and Emily Hawkins / Barons Court Theatre

Buds, Revolt! / Stephanie Chu / Hen & Chickens Theatre

Every Great Man / RamPage Theatre / The Cockpit

MISS / Miss Production Team / Lion & Unicorn Theatre

None of Them Will Get Out Alive / Samuel Winner / Hen & Chickens Theatre

Richard II / The Whole Pack Theatre / Libra Theatre Café

Scene with Black Folk / Joy Nesbitt / Camden People’s Theatre

Spin Cycle / Berserk Theatre / Etcetera Theatre

Transient / Until The Next Productions / Bridewell Theatre

WILT / Segments Company / Bridewell Theatre

Edinburgh Fringe

4’s a Crowd (Or What Not to Do When Stuck in a Bunker During the Apocalypse) / The Fiascoholics / theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall

AH-MA / Cathy Lam Arts Collective / theSpace @ Niddry Street

ALTAR / Extraterrestrial; Em Tambree / Underbelly George Square

AN ADEQUATE ABRIDGEMENT OF BOARDING SCHOOL LIFE AS A HOMO / Choir Boys Productions / Underbelly Cowgate

Alright Sunshine / Wonder Fools / Pleasance Dome

An Ode to the Casting Director / Sophie Fisher / Gilded Balloon Patter House

Body Count / White Noise Theatre / Pleasance Courtyard

CADEL: Lungs on Legs / Piper Productions / Underbelly Cowgate

Clean Slate / The Project People / Summerhall

Club NVRLND / RJG Productions / Assembly Checkpoint

Crocodile Tears / Shark Bait Theatre / theSpace @ Venue 45

Disco 2000 / Hedge Maze Theatre / Greenside @ Riddles Court

Do Astronauts Masturbate in Space / Briony Martha & Zak Reay-Barry / Greenside @ Riddles Court

Do You Accept These Charges? / Suzanna Rosenthal Productions / Pleasance Courtyard

Faustus in Africa! / Handspring Puppet Company / Royal Lyceum Theatre

Frozen Love: A Buckingham Nicks Story / ERA Theatrical Productions / theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall

Fuselage / Suzanna Rosenthal Productions / Pleasance Courtyard

Goodness Me / Joan of All Trades / Paradise Green

Hold the Line / Sam Macgregor & Gabriela Chanova / Pleasance Courtyard

Hole! / American Sing-Song / Underbelly Cowgate

Lost Property / Amelia Dunn & Tuia Suter / theSpace @ Venue 45

Make It Happen / National Theatre of Scotland / Festival Theatre

Midnight At The Palace / Midnight At The Palace Ltd / Gilded Balloon Patter House

Nowhere: Fuel / Fuel / Traverse Theatre

Ohio / Francesca Moody Productions / Assembly Roxy

Ordinary Decent Criminal / Paines Plough / Summerhall

Outing / Unseen Theatre / theSpace @ the Mile

PALS / Mirren Wilson / Gilded Balloon

Paldem / Summerhall Arts / Summerhall

Rock of Ages / Bare Productions / St John’s Church

Small Town Boys / Shaper/Caper / Zoo Southside

Squidge / White Noise Theatre / Pleasance Courtyard

Strangers And Revelations / Unshaded Arts / theSpace @ Venue 45

The Other Mozart / Little Matchstick Factory / Assembly George Square

The Pornstar Martini Effect / 52 Theatre Co / theSpace @ Niddry Street

The Queen is Mad / Castile Collective Ltd / Zoo Southside

This Blighted Star / Underbelly / Underbelly George Square

Triptych Redux / Lewis Major Projects / Zoo Southside

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG / Geez a Break Productions / theSpace @ the Mile

Who We Become: One-Acts by Lanford Wilson / Deep Flight Productions / theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall

Woman in the Arena / Jade Studio / Greenside @ George Street

Woody Fu: One Man John Wick / Penguintown Media / Assembly George Square

Voila!

Be Gay, for God’s Sake / Oh My My / Theatre Deli

Comfort / Giannine Tan / Barons Court Theatre

Hansal & Geetal / Two2Mango / Etcetera Theatre

Hecuba: Why Am I In Your Country? / Arwa Omaren with Refuge Media Productions CIC / Theatro Technis

If I Were to Say It in English / Thea Lungu / Etcetera Theatre

Imprints / The Palimpsest Project / The Cockpit

Naran Ja / logica picnic / The Playground Theatre

Superstar In Therapy / Rania Kurdi / Etcetera Theatre

The Uncontainable Nausea of Alec Baldwin / TG WORKS / The Cockpit