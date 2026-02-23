Photos: THE HOLY ROSENBERGS in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Ryan Craig’s The Holy Rosenbergs at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Lindsay Posner directs Dan Fredenburgh (Saul), Nitai Levi (Jonny), Adrian Lukis (Sir Stephen), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Ruth), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Lesley), Nicholas Woodeson (David) and Alex Zur (Simon). The production opens on 9 March, with previews from 27 February, and runs until 2 May. Check out the photos below!

Following The Holy Rosenbergs, Posner will return to the venue to direct Peter Shaffer’s Equus in a co-production with Theatre Royal Bath.

The Rosenbergs of Edgware are in family in crisis. David is desperately trying to save a failing catering business; Lesley is trying to save a failing husband, and their daughter Ruth is facing public vilification for investigating war crimes in Gaza for the UN, is she failing her community? Will any of them succeed?

The Holy Rosenbergs originally premiered at the National Theatre in 2011, and is now even more timely and incredibly pertinent.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan