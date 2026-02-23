Photos: THE HOLY ROSENBERGS in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory

he production opens on 9 March, with previews from 27 February, and runs until 2 May.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Ryan Craig’s The Holy Rosenbergs at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Lindsay Posner directs Dan Fredenburgh (Saul), Nitai Levi (Jonny), Adrian Lukis (Sir Stephen), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Ruth), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Lesley), Nicholas Woodeson (David) and Alex Zur (Simon). The production opens on 9 March, with previews from 27 February, and runs until 2 May. Check out the photos below!
Following The Holy Rosenbergs, Posner will return to the venue to direct Peter Shaffer’s Equus in a co-production with Theatre Royal Bath.
The Rosenbergs of Edgware are in family in crisis. David is desperately trying to save a failing catering business; Lesley is trying to save a failing husband, and their daughter Ruth is facing public vilification for investigating war crimes in Gaza for the UN, is she failing her community? Will any of them succeed?
The Holy Rosenbergs originally premiered at the National Theatre in 2011, and is now even more timely and incredibly pertinent.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
Tracy-Ann Oberman and Adrian Lukis
Dorothea Myer-Bennett and Tracy-Ann Oberman
Dan Fredenburgh, Tracy-Ann Oberman
Nitai Levi, Millie Gaston, Ryan Craig, Lindsay Posner
Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Dan Fredenburgh, Nicholas Woodeson, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Lindsay Posner
Adrian Lukis, Nicholas Woodeson, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Dan Fredenburgh