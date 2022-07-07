Korea's Newest Wave of Artists Land in London at The Coronet With TIGER IS COMING

The Coronet Theatre, London's international arts venue, will present Tiger is Coming, a month-long season featuring the best of Korea's contemporary art scene running from 26 August - 1 October 2022.

From traditional Korean storytelling to computer generated algorithms, art installations, dance and Korea's alternative pop music, this will be the most wide-ranging showcase in London of Korea's art scene today.

The season opens on Friday 26 August with a spectacular installation across the entire faÃ§ade of The Coronet Theatre by Choi Jeong Hwa (b.1961). Large-scale outdoor sculptures crafted from diverse materials such as consumer goods, balloons, wires, as well as recycled and found objects are the hallmarks of Choi's playful repertoire. Throughout the season his work will also be on show in an exhibition in the historic interior spaces of the theatre building itself.

The dance programme features:

A six-part dance video series, Modeun Tour: The Path of the Body, focusing on the space and nature of Jeju Island, the Southernmost area of the Korean Peninsula, created by choreographer and film-maker Kim Modeun.

Award-winning Ambiguous Dance Company, directed by Boram Kim, will present Body Concert. The group featured in Coldplay's video for Higher Power, released last year and have successfully toured the world since Body Concert's premiere at Seoul's Arko Arts Theater in 2010.

Body-go-Round is a mixed reality performance by collective A, led by Cha Jinyeob, best known as director of choreography for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The music programme features:

South Korea's latest pop band, LEENALCHI, performing in the UK for the first time, will present three evenings of Pansori music, a Korean form of musical storytelling, coinciding with South Korea's traditional Thanksgiving known as Chuseok. Their soundtrack to the Korean version of Apple TV's recent series Pachinko was released in February as a single, Let's Live for Today.

Following appearances at Lincoln Center, MCA Chicago and Aarhus Festival in Denmark, composers and media artists, Tacit Group, make their debut in London. Exploring the outer reaches of technology to create an immersive contemporary music spectacle composed using mathematical codes and algorithms, no two performances are the same - each is created on the night.

The unique theatre work during the season will be presented by award-winning theatre company, Dolpagu, in XXL Leotard and Anna Sui Hand Mirror, a ground-breaking theatre production exploring gender and social class across generations - a joyous story about adapting to the changing world.

Korean arts are thriving. Seoul has become a major hub for contemporary art in Asia. It has never been more important to the arts world. In September 2022, Seoul will host the first Frieze art fair alongside the already hugely successful Korea International Art Fair.

Anda Winters, Artistic Director of The Coronet Theatre, said: "Tiger is Coming" - these were the words chosen by the celebrated Korean artist, Choi Jeong Hwa, who is opening our season with his spectacular installation.

My passion for Korean contemporary arts began when I first visited Seoul more than twenty years ago. I have continued to visit Korea and to observe the astonishing power to surprise, entertain and influence that marks out Korea's artists today. We are proud to be able to show this work in London with the support of so many partners."