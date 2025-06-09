John Wilson & Sinfonia of London to Play Rodgers & Hammerstein 2025 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Wilson & Sinfonia of London are set to bring the timeless music of Rodgers & Hammerstein to life in a spectacular concert tour across the UK in June 2025. This unforgettable evening will feature beloved songs from some of the greatest musicals of all time, including South Pacific, The Sound Of Music, Oklahoma!, Carousel (which celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025), and The King and I.

The UK tour starts June 18th in Brighton, taking in Poole, Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol, Basingstoke, London, Birmingham and Glasgow, ending in John’s hometown Gateshead on June 29th.

Audiences will be treated to classic hits such as "Oh What A Beautiful Morning," "People Will Say We're in Love," "Some Enchanted Evening," and "Younger Than Springtime." These songs have left an indelible mark on musical theatre, and the Sinfonia of London, under the masterful direction of John Wilson, will ensure each note resonates with the magic and emotion that has captivated audiences for decades.

John Wilson, renowned for his passion and expertise in interpreting the music from the Golden Age Of Hollywood, has been celebrated for his ability to bring a fresh yet faithful sound to classic scores.

Sinfonia of London has received rave reviews for their previous performances, with critics praising their “extraordinary musicality” and “ability to make every piece feel like a new discovery.” Their recent sold-out concerts have been described as “a perfect blend of precision and passion” by The Guardian, and The Times hailed their ability to “transform even the most familiar melodies into something profoundly moving.”

They will be joined on the tour by special guest soloists Louise Dearman, Nathaniel Hackmann, and Scarlett Strallen.

Rodgers & Hammerstein Greatest Hits Tour 2025

18 June Brighton Dome

19 June Poole Lighthouse

21 June Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

22 June Manchester Bridgewater Hall

23 June Bristol Beacon

24 June Basingstoke Anvil

26 June London Royal Albert Hall

27 June Birmingham Symphony Hall

28 June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

29 June Gateshead Glasshouse

About John Wilson & Sinfonia of London:

John Wilson is a celebrated conductor known for his work with orchestras around the world and his dedication to the music of the Great American Songbook and musical theatre. Sinfonia of London, reformed by Wilson in 2018, is comprised of some of the UK’s leading musicians, and has quickly gained a reputation as one of the country’s premier orchestras. Their recordings and performances have been lauded for their exceptional quality and artistry.

In demand at the highest level across the globe performing with the most respected orchestras in the UK and beyond, conductor John Wilson is no stranger to the music of the big band era and Hollywood film musicals, having given countless concerts and television broadcasts of classic film scores and musicals over the past three decades.

Born in Gateshead, Wilson studied composition and conducting at the Royal College of Music where in 2011 he was made a Fellow. Amongst his recent achievements include being awarded the prestigious ISM Distinguished Musician Award for his services to music and in 2021 he was appointed Henry Wood Chair of Conducting at the Royal Academy of Music.

Sinfonia of London brings together outstanding musicians for special projects, live and recorded, throughout the year. It comprises principals and leaders from the finest UK and international orchestras, alongside noted soloists and members of distinguished chamber ensembles. It was relaunched by conductor John Wilson in 2018, reviving the legendary studio orchestra of the same name founded in 1955.

The orchestra made its live debut in 2021, at the BBC Proms. It has given subsequent annual Prom appearances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and on TV for BBC Four, as well giving as two concert tours of the UK. Its exhilarating performances continue to achieve five-star reviews in the press, cementing a reputation for world-class excellence.

Sinfonia of London’s critically acclaimed recordings cover repertoire by Korngold, Ravel, Strauss, Rachmaninoff, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and many others. These recordings have received a GramophoneAward (2022) and five BBC Music Magazine Awards in five years, including the BBC Opera Award for their 2023 release of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

In the coming months, the orchestra will release the full original version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel and undertake four concerts around the UK in October 2024 with British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

