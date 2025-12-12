🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full original cast recording of HOT MESS will be released this month, following the musical’s breakout year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and its subsequent London engagement at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. The album, titled Hot Mess (A New Musical): Original Cast Recording, will include 13 tracks from the score.

Featuring West End performers Danielle Steers and Tobias Turley, the cast album preserves the musical’s exploration of the imagined relationship between Earth and Humanity, tracing the arc from cosmic beginnings to contemporary crisis through a pop-driven score by Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote.

The writers said, “We’re absolutely over the moon to be releasing the Original Cast Recording of Hot Mess. It’s been a joy to work with world-class collaborators Joe Beighton and Sam Featherstone to produce the record and capture the unbelievable vocal performances of Danielle Steers and Tobias Turley. After the incredible reaction to Hot Mess this year at the Edinburgh Fringe, in Birmingham and London, we can’t wait for more people to discover the love story of Earth and Humanity through this album.”

The recording was developed with the original creative team and aims to provide a complete musical document of the production’s 2025 staging. It will be available on all major streaming platforms.