I'M SORRY, PRIME MINISTER to Conclude Run in West End on May 9

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The West End run of the final chapter of the ever popular series must end on 9 May. I'm Sorry Prime Minister, opened at the end of January and has played to sell-out crowds since. The run is entering its final weeks and the best availability for the remaining tickets is for mid-week performances.

Making his return to the West End, Griff Rhys Jones stars as ex-Prime Minister Jim Hacker alongside Clive Francis who is reprising the role of Sir Humphry Appleby he played at The Barn Theatre. This is the final chapter of Yes, Minister written and directed by BAFTA Award-winning Jonathan Lynn, which sees the pair in their old age facing up to life in their retirement. The production is co-directed by Michael Gyngell.

The production also stars William Chubb in the role of Sir David and Princess Donnough in the role of Sophie. Additionally, the full cast includes Eliza Walters, Jeremy Rose, Robert Kitson and Dominic McChesney.

From the BAFTA Award-winning co-creator of Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, Jonathan Lynn, comes the long-awaited final chapter of British political satire — and it is as cutting, and catastrophically funny as ever.

Jim Hacker is back — older, but perhaps not wiser, and still utterly baffled by the real world. Hoping for a quiet retirement from Government as the master of Hacker College, Oxford, Jim instead finds himself facing the ultimate modern crisis: cancelled by the college committee. Enter Sir Humphrey Appleby (played by the acclaimed Clive Francis), who has lost none of his love for bureaucracy, Latin phrases, and well-timed obstruction.

Can Humphrey and Jim out manoeuvre the hostile students, the Fellows, and reality itself? Or is it finally time to say, "I'm Sorry, Prime Minister..."? Brimming with razor-sharp wit, nostalgic brilliance, and more double-speak than a press briefing, this is political comedy at its most timeless — and timely.



Yes Minister is a British television comedy series written by Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn. Comprising three seven-episode series, it was first transmitted on BBC2 from 1980 to 1984. A sequel, Yes, Prime Minister, ran for 16 episodes from 1986 to 1988. A hugely successful stage play entitled Yes, Prime Minister was premiered at Chichester Festival Theatre in May 2010. The production transferred to the West End where it played at three different theatres and also toured the UK twice to great acclaim.

Set principally in the private office of a British cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs in Whitehall, Yes Minister follows the ministerial career of Jim Hacker, played by Paul Eddington. His various struggles to formulate and enact policy or effect departmental changes are opposed by the British Civil Service, in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby, played by Nigel Hawthorne. The series received several BAFTAs and in 2004 was voted sixth in the Britain's Best Sitcom poll. It was the favourite television programme for fans across the political spectrum, most notably of the then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher.