BRAINIAC LIVE Will Come to the West End This Summer

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Following its 2025 Olivier Award for Best Family Show, Brainiac Live will return to the West End this summer, playing a limited season at the Garrick Theatre from Sunday 26 July – Sunday 30 August, with a press performance on Tuesday 28 July at 2.30pm.

More mischievous than ever before, the UK's original and favourite family science show explodes on stage and takes audiences on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful. Watch from the safety of your seat as the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science and do all of those things on stage that you're far too scared (and definitely not allowed) to do at home.

Packed with thrilling experiments and mind-blowing demonstrations, the show is a fast-paced celebration of science that promises liquid nitrogen clouds, vortex smoke rings, exploding hydrogen balloons, spinning CO₂ chairs and plenty of spectacular surprises along the way.

Based on the popular original Sky One show, Brainiac Live has played to packed houses across the UK, headlined major science festivals, and toured internationally from Dubai to Australia. Since its debut in 2008, it has entertained and educated hundreds of thousands of children and families.

Highlights include three West End summer seasons, a two-week run at the Sydney Opera House, and appearances in Hong Kong, Brisbane, Edinburgh, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Barcelona – plus a recent English/Arabic dual-language production in Saudi Arabia. Its Olivier Award win in 2025 celebrated the summer run at London's Marylebone Theatre.

Developed by bringing together theatre producers, writers, directors, designers, science communicators, and a Professor of Public Engagement in Science, the show continues to evolve with every new production.

Produced by Dan Colman, with Andy Joyce as Creative Director, Damian Stanton as Designer, Brainiac Live features a dynamic company of presenters bringing science spectacularly to life on stage. The 2026 West End company will be announced soon.

Dan Colman says “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing Brainiac Live back to the West End following its Olivier Award win last year. The show has always been about inspiring curiosity and excitement about science in the most entertaining way possible, and there's no better place to share that energy with families than in the heart of London this summer.”

Ahead of the West End this summer, Braniac Live will shortly embark on a UK tour, visiting Wolverhampton Grand (31 March), The Hafren, Newtown (1 April), Hull New Theatre (2 April), Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (7 April), Watford Palace Theatre (11 April), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (13 April), Mayflower Studios Southampton (26 May), Bristol Old Vic (28-29 May), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (20 June – on sale soon), Theatre Royal Brighton (4 July), Grand Opera House York (13 September) Queens Theatre, Barnstaple (18 October), Chelmsford Theatre (28 October), Lighthouse, Poole (29 October), Anvil Arts Basingstoke (30 October), St Georges Hall, Bradford (31 October), New Theatre Peterborough (1 November), with further dates to be announced.

Brainiac Live will also be appearing at Butlins in Minehead, Skegness and Bognor Regis across the Easter holidays, May Half Term, October Half Term and School Summer holidays throughout 2026.