Listen: SYLVIA Releases ‘March Women March’ Single Ahead Of International Women’s Day

The first single, “MARCH WOMEN MARCH,” from the musical SYLVIA, starring Beverley Knight, has been released ahead of International Women’s Day. The track, released by ZooNation Records and produced by Martin Terefe, is now available to download and stream on all major platforms.

Featuring lead vocals by Beverley Knight, music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, and lyrics by Kate Prince, the recording reflects the energy of the stage production while taking advantage of the detail and clarity offered by a studio recording. The track aims to preserve the spirit of the musical while introducing new musical textures and dynamics.

ZooNation Records was created to release music originating from the theatre productions of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. The label was founded to give the original scores and songs created for these productions a life beyond the stage, capturing the storytelling and musical identity of ZooNation’s work in recorded form and making it accessible on global streaming platforms.

Renowned singer-songwriter and performer Beverley Knight MBE (SISTER ACT, THE DRIFTERS GIRL, MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL) reprises her Olivier Award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst in SYLVIA, alongside Sharon Rose (HAMILTON, MOTOWN, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL) as Sylvia. The production will tour the UK before culminating in performances at the Royal Albert Hall this autumn.

SYLVIA tells the story of Sylvia Pankhurst, the activist who challenged both the political establishment and divisions within her own family. While Emmeline and Christabel Pankhurst campaigned for women’s suffrage, Sylvia focused on organizing working women and advocating for social justice, creating tensions that shaped the movement and her legacy.

Following its sold-out world premiere at The Old Vic in 2023, SYLVIA will visit Leicester Curve (September 24–October 3), Birmingham Hippodrome (October 6–10), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (October 12–17), The Lowry in Salford (October 19–24), Norwich Theatre (October 28–31), and The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury (November 2–7). The tour concludes with performances at the Royal Albert Hall on November 13, 14, and 15, 2026. The production is supported by a grant from the Arts Council’s Incentivising Touring scheme.

The musical features a score by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde combining hip hop, funk, and soul, and is created by choreographer and director Kate Prince. The creative team includes Kate Prince (book and lyrics, director and choreographer), Priya Parmar (book), Josh Cohen and DJ Walde (music), Ben Stones (set and costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Tony Gayle (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and animation), Cynthia De La Rosa (wigs, hair and make-up), Lolita Chakrabarti (dramaturgy), and Sean Green (music supervisor).

For tour dates and ticket information, visit the official SYLVIA production website and venue box offices.

The Royal Albert Hall played a significant role in the campaign for women’s suffrage, hosting nearly thirty events related to the movement between 1908 and 1913. The first gathering took place in April 1908 and drew large audiences, with seats selling out well in advance and many attendees turned away.

Often referred to by Suffragettes as a “Temple of Liberty,” the venue became a symbolic meeting place for both suffrage supporters and opponents. In April 1913, however, the Royal Albert Hall banned Emmeline Pankhurst, her daughters, and the Women’s Social and Political Union following escalating militant actions, making the organization the first political group barred from the venue.

After some women gained the right to vote in 1918, the Hall lifted the ban. On March 16, 1918, it hosted a “Celebration of the Women’s Suffrage Victory,” where Emmeline Pankhurst and her daughter Christabel addressed supporters, marking their return to the venue that had once served as a focal point of the movement.