Video: Watch the Trailer for EVENING ALL AFTERNOON at Donmar Warehouse

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Watch the trailer for Evening All Afternoon, running through April 11 at Donmar Warehouse.

Jennifer is about to become Delilah's stepmother. She wants so badly to connect, but they couldn't be further apart. In a world that’s shifting under their feet, both women have to summon the quiet courage it takes to open their hearts again.

Witty and heartbreakingly human, Evening All Afternoon is a story about things lost and things remembered and how sometimes, in order to live, you have to face what’s no longer there.

Anastasia Hille and Erin Kellyman star in this tender new play from multi award-winner Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51, The Wanderers), directed by Diyan Zora (Olivier Award-nominated English for the RSC, Roots at the Almeida).

Watch the trailer here!