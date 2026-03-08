My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Watch the Trailer for West End's SHADOWLANDS

The production will play at the Aldwych Theatre.

By: Mar. 08, 2026



Check out the trailer for the upcoming production of Shadowlands, coming to the West End's Aldwych Theatre in 2026.

Hugh Bonneville stars as C.S. Lewis whose orderly academic life as an Oxford Don is upended by the arrival of the spirited American poet, Joy Davidman. What begins as a meeting of minds becomes an uplifting and powerful journey of love and the fragile beauty of life.




Broadway Bracket


Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos