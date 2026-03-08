Video: Watch the Trailer for West End's SHADOWLANDS
The production will play at the Aldwych Theatre.
By: Gillian Blum Mar. 08, 2026
Check out the trailer for the upcoming production of Shadowlands, coming to the West End's Aldwych Theatre in 2026.
Hugh Bonneville stars as C.S. Lewis whose orderly academic life as an Oxford Don is upended by the arrival of the spirited American poet, Joy Davidman. What begins as a meeting of minds becomes an uplifting and powerful journey of love and the fragile beauty of life.