Peter Andre and Sam Bailey Will Join MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY

Björn Ulvaeus’ Mamma Mia! the Party has announced that singer-songwriter Peter Andre and X-Factor winner Sam Bailey will join the cast on 14 May, respectively in the roles of Nikos and Debbie.

Peter Andre said, “I remember being absolutely blown away when I first saw Mamma Mia! the Party, and I am now ecstatic to be joining the cast as Nikos –a character I feel very connected to, especially through my Greek heritage. The experience has got the best of entertainment to offer, from singing and dancing to delicious Greek food, and I cannot wait to join this incredible production and welcome customers to Nikos’ Taverna.”

Sam Bailey said, “I have seen firsthand how much joy Mamma Mia! the Party brings to people, and I could not be more thrilled to be part of this experience. No night ever looks the same! I cannot wait to join the rest of the cast performing the best of ABBA’s songs and bringing to life this fabulous party night after night.”

Peter Andre, best known for his 1990s pop hits such as "Mysterious Girl" and “Flava”, will star in the experience for a limited run (at selected performances only) from 14 May until 23 July 2026 in the role of the owner of the eponymous taverna, Nikos.

Peter Andre is an accomplished global media star, prominently known for his successful music, television, and stage career. At the height of his music success in the 90s, he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK with a string of number one hit singles and albums. He’s toured the world, won a host of awards and, with many TV shows and appearances under his belt, has also moved into the world of film, working on several different film projects. All this, as well as starring in theatrical productions: Grease: The Musical, Thriller and The Best of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons.

Sam Bailey, pop singer and winner of the 2013 edition of The X Factor, will join the cast in the role of Debbie. Bailey will start performances on 14 May 2026 and forming part of the cast until 4 April 2027.

Sam Bailey rose to national prominence after receiving a standing ovation for her powerful performance of Listen on The X Factor, where she went on to win the competition in 2013. Her debut single Skyscraper became the UK Christmas Number One, followed by the chart-topping album The Power of Love. Alongside her recording career, Sam has built an impressive and much-loved career in musical theatre. She starred as Mama Morton in Chicago, Betty Simpson in Fat Friends the Musical, and appeared in Vampires Rock. Sam went on to play Mrs Potts in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Miss Hedge in the UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and most recently April Devonshire in NOW… That’s What I Call a Musical.

Sophie Arendt, Managing Director of Mamma Mia! the Party for Pophouse Entertainment, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Peter and Sam to the taverna. Peter’s decades of international success and natural stage charisma make him a perfect Nikos, while Sam’s powerhouse vocals and emotional connection with audiences will bring something truly special to the role of Debbie.

It’s an incredibly exciting moment for the show. Our productions in London and Stockholm continue to go from strength to strength, welcoming guests from across the globe and building extraordinary momentum. As we look ahead to global expansion, this is the first of some exciting updates about the future of Mamma Mia! the Party, with more unforgettable moments, destinations and surprises on the horizon.”

Since opening in August 2019, Mamma Mia! the Party London has welcomed over 700,000 guests, delivered over 1500 performances, and has been visited by guests from 110 countries for a full evening of dancing, dining and singing to some of ABBA’s greatest hits.

Mamma Mia! the Party is London’s premier theatrical dining experience, bringing ABBA’s hits to life more vividly than ever before. As the sun sets in Skopelos, guests take their seats at Nikos’ family-run taverna where they enjoy a delicious four-course Greek feast, whilst a romantic and heartwarming story unfolds all around them. Following the performance, which is filled with timeless ABBA anthems such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo, guests are encouraged to sing and dance the night away at a glittering ABBA disco.

Mamma Mia! the Party is executive produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Pophouse Entertainment and is currently booking until 4 April 2027.