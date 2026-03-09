Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias & Jo Koy Set for One Night Show at London's O2 Arena

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stand-up comedians Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Jo Koy will bring a one-night-only comedy show to London’s O2 Arena on June 6, 2026. The performance marks the first time the two comedians will co-headline together in London.

The event follows the pair’s sold-out performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where they became the first comedians to sell out the venue. The London show will feature both performers delivering their stand-up sets during the same evening.

Iglesias is known for a storytelling style that incorporates character voices, sound effects, and personal anecdotes drawn from family life and everyday experiences. Koy’s comedy often centers on family, culture, and his Filipino-American upbringing.

Iglesias is among the highest-grossing touring comedians and has amassed more than two billion YouTube views and over 34 million social media followers. He became the first comedian to perform and sell out Dodger Stadium with a show attended by more than 55,000 fans. His Netflix special Legend of Fluffy premiered in 2025 and reached the platform’s global Top 10. He also starred in and executive produced the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias and has appeared in films including Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, and the animated film Coco.

Koy has built an international following through stand-up tours that regularly sell out arenas around the world, including Madison Square Garden. He starred in the 2022 film Easter Sunday, produced by Amblin Partners, and his Netflix special Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiered in 2024. He is currently touring internationally with the Just Being Koy Tour.

Tickets go on general sale March 13 at 11 a.m. GMT, with presales beginning March 11 through artist and O2 Priority sign-ups.