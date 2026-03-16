New Staging of THE JUNGLE BOOK Comes to the National Theatre in November

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This festive season, The National Theatre will stage Anupama Chandrasekhar's (The Father and the Assassin) new play, an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's beloved family tale The Jungle Book, directed by Indhu Rubasingham. With innovative puppetry by Lume: Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, this thrilling new adaptation will bring the jungle roaring to life on the Olivier stage from Friday 13 November 2026 to Saturday 6 February 2027.

Initial casting announced today includes Hiran Abeysekera as Mowgli. Hiran is joined by Sarah Amankwah, Darcy Braimoh, Sebastian Charles, Laura Cubitt, Fred Davis, Ayesha Dharker, ALI GOLDSMITH, Romina Hytten, Tony Jayawardena, Avye Leventis, Kel Matsena, Sifiso Mazibuko and Jordan Metcalfe. Further casting to be announced.

Speaking about the world premiere of The Jungle Book, Director Indhu Rubasingham, said:

‘It's wonderful to be reuniting with Anupama for her new play as she reframes Kipling's beloved tale. Setting it in the mangroves of the Sundarbans region of India gifts us such a rich environment to turn the Olivier theatre in a real theatrical event with extraordinary puppetry and performances at its heart. The Jungle Book is a beautiful and adventurous story about family, identity and belonging, I can't wait for audiences to experience this thrilling new play.'

In the mangroves of the Sundarbans, wolves howl, birds soar and tigers' roar. At the heart of this wild and vibrant kingdom, an unlikely child is growing up… Mowgli.

Danger stalks the shadows, and threats lie hidden beneath every rock. To protect his family, his friends and the only home he has ever known, this young hero must first discover who he really is and where he truly belongs.

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham with puppetry by Lume: Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, set and Costume Designer Rajha Shakiry, movement director Finn Caldwell, composer Fernando Velázquez, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer Benjamin Grant, casting directors Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Martin Poile CDG, voice coach Cathleen McCarron, associate director John Young, associate puppetry director Scarlet Wilderink, associate puppet designer Caroline Bowman and associate set designer Ruth Hall.

Anupama Chandrasekhar is part of a new studio programme supported by CHANEL Culture Fund that champions creativity and global storytelling. The International Artist Residencies based at The National Theatre Studio offer long-term placements, providing the time, space and resources needed to develop ambitious, innovative work that shapes and engages with culture worldwide.

The Jungle Book will play in the Olivier theatre Friday 13 November 2026 to Saturday 6 February 2027, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 November 2026.