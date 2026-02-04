Photos: Griff Rhys Jones and Clive Francis in I'M SORRY, PRIME MINISTER

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at production photos for the West End run of I’m Sorry, Prime Minister, the final chapter in the evergreen comedy series, which is now playing at the Apollo Theatre.

Making his return to the West End, Griff Rhys Jones stars as ex-Prime Minister Jim Hacker alongside Clive Francis who is reprising the role of Sir Humphry Appleby he played at The Barn Theatre. This is the final chapter of Yes, Minister written and directed by BAFTA Award-winning Jonathan Lynn, which sees the pair in their old age facing up to life in their retirement. The production is co-directed by Michael Gyngell.

The production also stars William Chubb in the role of Sir David and Stephanie Levi-John in the role of Sophie. Additionally, the full cast includes Princess Donnough, Eliza Walters, Jeremy Rose, Robert Kitson and Dominic McChesney.

Photo credit: Johan Persson