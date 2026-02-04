 tracker
Photos: Griff Rhys Jones and Clive Francis in I'M SORRY, PRIME MINISTER

By: Feb. 04, 2026

You can now get a first look at production photos for the West End run of I’m Sorry, Prime Minister, the final chapter in the evergreen comedy series, which is now playing at the Apollo Theatre.

Making his return to the West End, Griff Rhys Jones stars as ex-Prime Minister Jim Hacker alongside Clive Francis who is reprising the role of Sir Humphry Appleby he played at The Barn Theatre. This is the final chapter of Yes, Minister written and directed by BAFTA Award-winning Jonathan Lynn, which sees the pair in their old age facing up to life in their retirement. The production is co-directed by Michael Gyngell.

The production also stars William Chubb in the role of Sir David and Stephanie Levi-John in the role of Sophie. Additionally, the full cast includes Princess Donnough, Eliza Walters, Jeremy Rose, Robert Kitson and Dominic McChesney.

Photo credit: Johan Persson 

Griffin Rhys Jones and Clive Francis

Clive Francis

Stephanie Levi-John

Clive Francis

Clive Francis

Griffin Rhys Jones and Clive Francis

Griffin Rhys Jones

Griffin Rhys Jones and Stephanie Levi-John

The full cast

William Chubb

Griffin Rhys Jones and Stephanie Levi-John

Clive Francis

Griffin Rhys Jones and Clive Francis

Griffin Rhys Jones and Clive Francis



