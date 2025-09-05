HERCULES Will Celebrate Halloween at Theatre Royal Drury Lane With 'Third Act'

Audiences are invited to come dressed in their best spooky seasonal looks or costumes!
For one night only this Halloween at Disney's Hercules, Hades will take over Theatre Royal Drury Lane's front of house with a trail of music, mayhem, photo opportunities before curtain-up and a surprise third-act.
Starting at 8pm on the 31 October, audiences are invited to come dressed in their best spooky seasonal looks or costumes– extra kudos for being Disney Villain-inspired, but don't let your horns blocks the view!
The bar will also be taken over by the spirits with special themed cocktails for this one-off event.
Lorcana, the Disney trading card game produced by Ravensburger, will be supporting the evening with giveaways and special prizes.
To round off the evening in a uniquely special way, there will be a surprise third-act performance. We would tell you more, but Hades says we can't share just yet…
Tickets for the Halloween performance can be purchased via: https://www.herculesthemusical.co.uk/