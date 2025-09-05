 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

HERCULES Will Celebrate Halloween at Theatre Royal Drury Lane With 'Third Act'

Audiences are invited to come dressed in their best spooky seasonal looks or costumes!

By: Sep. 05, 2025
HERCULES Will Celebrate Halloween at Theatre Royal Drury Lane With 'Third Act' Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

For one night only this Halloween at Disney's Hercules, Hades will take over Theatre Royal Drury Lane's front of house with a trail of music, mayhem, photo opportunities before curtain-up and a surprise third-act.

Starting at 8pm on the 31 October, audiences are invited to come dressed in their best spooky seasonal looks or costumes– extra kudos for being Disney Villain-inspired, but don't let your horns blocks the view!

The bar will also be taken over by the spirits with special themed cocktails for this one-off event.

Lorcana, the Disney trading card game produced by Ravensburger, will be supporting the evening with giveaways and special prizes.

To round off the evening in a uniquely special way, there will be a surprise third-act performance. We would tell you more, but Hades says we can't share just yet…

Tickets for the Halloween performance can be purchased via: https://www.herculesthemusical.co.uk/



Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
34 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
72 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos