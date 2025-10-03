Original 'Meg' Susan Egan Will Join Hercules Halloween Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For one night only this Halloween at Disney’s Hercules, Hades will take over Theatre Royal Drury Lane’s front of house with a trail of music, mayhem, photo opportunities before curtain-up; with Susan Egan the original Meg from the Hercules animated film joining the company at the curtain call to lead a very special Disney villain medley.

Susan Egan said, “When Herc comes calling, what’s a Meg to do?! I’m thrilled to be coming to London to join the cast of Hercules for a very special third act this Halloween! That’s Hades’ big day, after all, and I hold no grudges. This brilliant story holds a very special place in my heart, so it’s truly wonderful to celebrate its new life at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – and even make my debut on that iconic stage!”

As well as providing the voice for Meg, Egan was the voice of Lin in Spirited Away, and was nominated for a Tony Award for originating the role of Belle in Beauty and Beast on Broadway.

Starting at 8pm on 31 October, audiences are invited to come dressed in their best spooky seasonal looks or costumes – extra kudos for being Disney villain-inspired!

The bar will also be taken over by the spirits with special themed cocktails and mocktails for this one-off event.