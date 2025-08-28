HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reveals New Cast and Extends Booking

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has announced the new cast who will join the Company from 15 October 2025, as booking for the original two-part multi award-winning London production extends to 26 July 2026 at the Palace Theatre.

A combined total of 130,000 tickets have been released for Part 1 and Part 2 in the new booking period including 26,000 tickets priced at £15 per part. The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the only version worldwide shown in two parts.

Joining the cast are Joshua Sullivan as Albus Potter, Kai Spackman as Scorpius Malfoy, Oliver Boot as Draco Malfoy and Tamia-Renée Alexandra as Rose Granger-Weasley. David Ricardo-Pearce and Claire Lams continue as Harry and Ginny Potter with Thomas Aldridge and Naana Agyei-Ampadu as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

They are joined by David Annen, Hollie Beastall, Jacqueline Beaumont, Angeline Bell, Ricardo Castro, Robert Curtis, Laveda Dione, Gabriel Fleary, Aidan Garrett Wilkins, Cate Hamer, Tim Hibberd, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Laura June Ness, Geffen Katz-Kaye, Louise Ludgate, Sophie Matthew, Nathan Muwowo, David Nairne, Mariam Pope, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Claire Redcliffe, Ian Redford, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Joshua Talbot, Callum Tempest, Alex Tomkins and Jake Tuesley. Jasper Franklin, Sebastian Halford, Rachel Kirk, Effie Linnen, Theo Martin, Zachary Seaton and Harper Tricker alternate two children's roles.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Now booking to 26 July 2026, tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child remain priced from £15 per part. The regular performance schedule is Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

Each Friday 40 tickets priced at £40 (£20 per part) are released for every performance the following week, and located in great seats throughout the theatre. Patrons can enter the ‘Friday Forty' lottery by downloading the TodayTix app.

The access performances currently on sale are as follows - British Sign Language Performances on Saturday 13 September 2025 and Saturday 21 March 2026, Audio Described Performances on Saturday 15 November 2025 Saturday 14 March 2026, and Captioned Performances on Saturday 8 November 2025 and Saturday 7 March 2026.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series. Now in its ninth year at the Palace Theatre, the production has been seen by 2 million people in the West End and over 11 million worldwide and holds a record 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

There are currently five productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child running worldwide in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo, and a North American tour which is currently running at Washington DC's Broadway At The National, followed by The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, from February 2026. Find out more at WWW.HARRYPOTTERTHEPLAY.COM