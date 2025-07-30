HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Nine Years in London's West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, July 30, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrates nine years at the West End’s Palace Theatre, the home of the original two-part production where it is currently booking to 15 February 2026.

Following its 2016 World Premiere in London, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child received a record breaking 9 Olivier Awards and now holds 60 major honours including 6 Tony Awards.

The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the only version worldwide shown in two parts and the only production where you can see 9 of the characters from the Harry Potter series - Hagrid, Bane, Bathilda Bagshot, Aunt Petunia, Uncle Vernon, Dudley Dursley, Young Harry and Lily Potter Jr - alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione and many more.

Performed by a 45-strong cast along with a backstage team of 66, including 9 stage managers, each two-part performance sees 650 costumes, 50 wigs, 700 lighting cues, 524 sound cues, 50 suitcases and 42 wands bring the magic of Harry Potter to life on stage.

Production number 9 will open in 2026 when Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins its run in the Netherlands.

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has been seen by over 2 million people in the West End and over 11 million worldwide.

Sonia Friedman and Colin Callendar said “We are delighted to be celebrating another milestone for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The journey over the last nine years since we opened at the Palace Theatre has been a magical one, and we are continually grateful to our wonderful audiences in London and around the world. Still thrilling and stunning audiences as much as it did almost a decade ago, London remains the only place in the world to experience the original two-part production — a truly unique theatrical experience”

The current Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast comprises David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Claire Lams playing Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge plays Ron Weasley with Jade Ogugua playing Hermione Granger along with Eve de Leon Allen as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd plays Draco Malfoy, with Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Sabina Cameron, Rob Curtis, Zijuan Elsol, Gabriel Fleary, Rory Fraser, Tim Hibberd, Sally Jayne Hind, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Julia Kass, Debra Lawrance, Tasha Lim, Matty Loane, Sophie Matthew, Jaden Oshenye, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Conor Quinn, Ian Redford, Catherine Russell, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Benjamin Stratton, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley and Katie Wimpenny. Spencer Braam, Max Garlick, Ellis Jordan, Effie Linnen, Tristan Marwa and Harper Tricker alternate two children’s roles.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Now booking to 15 February 2026, tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child remain priced from £15 per part. The regular performance schedule is Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

Each Friday 40 tickets priced at £40 (£20 per part) are released for every performance the following week, and located in great seats throughout the theatre. Patrons can enter the ‘Friday Forty’ lottery by downloading the TodayTix app.

The access performances currently on sale are as follows - British Sign Language Performance on Saturday 13 September, Audio Described Performance on Saturday 15 November and a Captioned Performance on Saturday 8 November.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

There are currently five productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child running worldwide in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo, and a North American tour which is currently running at Washington DC’s Broadway At The National, followed by The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, from February 2026. Find out more at WWW.HARRYPOTTERTHEPLAY.COM