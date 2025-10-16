Photos: New Cast Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New cast members have officially taken to the stage for their first performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre in London. Check out all new production photos and family portraits below!

Marking their first performance are Joshua Sullivan as Albus Potter, Kai Spackman as Scorpius Malfoy, Oliver Boot as Draco Malfoy and Tamia-Renée Alexandra as Rose Granger-Weasley. They perform alongside David Ricardo-Pearce and Claire Lams as Harry and Ginny Potter with Thomas Aldridge and Naana Agyei-Ampadu as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger who all continue in their roles.

They are joined by David Annen, Hollie Beastall, Jacqueline Beaumont, Angeline Bell, Ricardo Castro, Robert Curtis, Laveda Dione, Gabriel Fleary, Cate Hamer, Tim Hibberd, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Laura June Ness, Geffen Katz-Kaye, Louise Ludgate, Sophie Matthew, Nathan Muwowo, David Nairne, Mariam Pope, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Claire Redcliffe, Ian Redford, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Joshua Talbot, Callum Tempest, Alex Tomkins Jake Tuesley and Aidan Garrett Wilkins. Jasper Franklin, Sebastian Halford, Rachel Kirk, Effie Linnen, Theo Martin, Zachary Seaton and Harper Tricker alternate two children’s roles.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Now in its tenth year at the Palace Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, home of the original and only production worldwide shown in two parts, has recently extended booking to 26 July 2026 and has been seen by over 2 million people in the West End and 14 million people globally.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child holds a record 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play and has five productions of currently running worldwide in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo, and a North American tour which is currently running at The Ohio Theatre, Columbus. The Netherlands production will open in March 2026 at The Hague’s AFAS Circustheater Scheveningen Theater.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan