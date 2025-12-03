Photos: Daniel Brocklebank and More in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Liverpool Playhouse

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new production images have been released for the Christmas transfer of Hope Mill Theatre's production of Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL which has its first performance 3 December, at Liverpool Playhouse for a limited run, starring Daniel Brocklebank. Check out the photos below!

Starring Daniel Brocklebank as Dr Frederick Frankenstein, Jessica Martin as Frau Blücher, Amelia Adams as Elizabeth Benning, Pete Gallagher as The Monster, Curtis Patrick as Igor, Simeon Truby as Inspector Hans Kemp/Harold the Hermit and Julie Yammanee as Inga. The cast is completed by Belle Kizzy Green, Robin Kent, Bryan Mottram, Alanna Panditaratne, Nathan Ryles, Hakeem Tinubu, Patricia Wilkins and Jessica Wright.

Adapted by Mel Brooks from his legendary 1974 film starring Gene Wilder, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN tells the story of the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") who inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN marks the 10th Anniversary year of Hope Mill Theatre, which opened its doors in October 2015. Founded by Joseph Houston and William Whelton the Award-Winning venue has gained a reputation Nationally and Internationally for its in-house musical productions.

Mel Brooks’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN has a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, orchestrations by Doug Besterman & Mark Cumberland and original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman. This production will have direction and choreography by Nick Winston, musical direction and co-musical supervision by Francesca Warren, set design by Sophia Pardon, orchestration and co-musical supervision by Charlie Ingles, sound design by Ben Harrison, lighting design by Aaron J Dootson, video and projection design by Matt Powell, costume design by Lorraine Parry, wigs and make-up design by Nicola Thorp, associate choreography by Lauren Kate Hampton and casting by Jim Arnold.

Photo Credit: Cian Ryan