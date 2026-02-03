Greenwich Council Approves Plans for Two 1500-Seat Theatres in Greenwich Peninsula

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A BroadwayWorld reported last autumn, Troubadour Theatres recently announced expansion plans with the development of two brand-new, state-of-the-art 1,500-seat auditoriums, as part of the launch of its next flagship venue: Troubadour Greenwich Peninsula Theatre. Now according to the BBC, Greenwich Council has officially approved those plans.

Building on the success of Troubadour's existing venues (Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre which is currently home to the smash-hit revival of Starlight Express and the newly built Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre which launched with the first-ever theatre adaptation of The Hunger Games) this new theatre complex will continue the company's mission to reimagine performance spaces, create world-class cultural destinations, and bring unforgettable live experiences to audiences across London and beyond.

The two new 1,500-seat spaces, which will act as receiving houses, are designed to host large-scale, dynamic productions, offering unmatched flexibility for producers and an extraordinary theatre-going experience for audiences. Each will feature cutting-edge technical capabilities, modern front-of-house facilities, and the welcoming atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the Troubadour brand.

Easily accessible from central London, Essex and the Home counties, with excellent transport links, the spaces will be positioned at the heart of London's most ambitious new cultural destination, already home to 5,500+ residents and 180+ businesses, the theatre will further cement Greenwich Peninsula's reputation as a premier destination for arts and culture.