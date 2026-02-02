Sadie Soverall and More to Star in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN UK Premiere

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast has been revealed for the UK transfer of John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders). It arrives from a run on Broadway and plays at the Royal Court from Friday 20 March - Saturday 25 April 2026.

The third production in the Royal Court’s 70th anniversary season, the bitingly funny, fresh reimagining of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, which had its London premiere at the same theatre in 1956, follows five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury.

The full new cast for the UK will include: Lauryn Ajufo (Nell Shaw); Charlie Borg (Lee Turner); Reece Braddock (Mason Adams); Dónal Finn (Carter Smith); Holly Howden Gilchrist (Beth Powell); Clare Hughes (Ivy Watkins); Miya James (Raelynn Nix); Molly McFadden (Bailey Gallagher); Sadie Soverall (Shelby Holcomb). Three of the cast are making their professional debuts in the production.

Scenography is by AMP, featuring Teresa Williams, the costume design is by Sarah Laux, the lighting design is by Natasha Katz, the sound design and original composition is by Palmer Hefferan, projection design is by Hannah Wasileski, hair and make-up design by J. Jared Janas, movement direction is by Tilly Evans-Kreuger. The Voice and Dialect Coach is Gigi Buffington, the Casting Director is Julia Horan, CDG, dramaturgy by Lauren Halvorsen and the Associate Director is Yanni Ng.

‘One day, maybe, the new world we were promised will actually be new…’ Five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury are about to shed light on the darkest secrets in their small town. A story about girlhood, power, and questioning the narratives we’ve been taught.

The production has partnered with Time Out to make 2,000 tickets available for under 35s, priced accessibly at £25. The theatre will also offer its regular £15 Monday rush tickets throughout the run: tickets to Monday performances go on sale at 9am before the performance the same day and are all sold for £15.