OffWestEnd Awards (Offies) Unveil 2026 Nominations

The OffWestEnd Awards (Offies), established to celebrate independent theatre across the Off-West End, today announce the 2026 nominations, continuing their mission to recognise exceptional work across the sector.

Following the introduction of a streamlined awards framework last year for the ceremony, the Offies underwent their first full year operating using this evolved model. The structure has continued to bed in and develop, offering a clearer, more flexible way of recognising excellence across the wide range of forms, scales, and practices that define independent theatre today.

To raise the standard of Offies nomination, this year the awards bring together what were previously separate Finalist and rolling Nominee announcements into a single, unified list. The change establishes a shared philosophy of excellence across all nominations, while removing the rigid quotas of the former category model. In doing so, it both strengthens what it means to be nominated and opens up the ceremony itself - allowing a broader range of work, voices and scales of production to be recognised.

The Offies have a history of spotlighting groundbreaking theatre before it reaches mainstream acclaim, with past winners including Baby Reindeer, Fleabag and Operation Mincemeat. This year's nominees reflect the breadth of the Off-West End sector, bringing together emerging grassroots talent and well-known performers from stage and screen who consistently return to independent venues to create new work.

The 2026 Offies will take place on 30th March at Central Hall, Westminster and is hosted by drag sensation Divina De Campo. Tickets are on sale now.

Awards Structure

Since 2025 The Offies have operated a streamlined awards model that moves away from traditional fixed categories. Instead, work is recognised across a set of broad and flexible Areas of Exceptional Contribution, allowing the awards to respond more accurately to how theatre is made and experienced across the independent sector.

The current Areas of Exceptional Contribution are:

Production

Staging

Performance

Design

Sound & Music

Creation

Innovation

Industry & Inclusion

Throughout the year, Offies assessors reviewed thousands of potential nominees across over 500 productions at over 100 venues. With a three-tier, rigorous assessment process narrowing the field to under 200 nominees is a monumental task. This is a reduction in overall nominees by more than 50% versus last year but an increase in the overall number invited to the ceremony (so-called Finalists).

Aside from raising the bar on nomination and increasing ceremony accessibility, the new system sets out to achieve:

Reflects how theatre is actually made

Moves away from rigid, siloed categories and recognises collaborative, hybrid, and evolving creative roles that dominate the independent sector.

Moves away from rigid, siloed categories and recognises collaborative, hybrid, and evolving creative roles that dominate the independent sector. Ends category gaming and box-ticking

Work is assessed on its impact and contribution, not on how cleverly it fits a predefined label.

Work is assessed on its impact and contribution, not on how cleverly it fits a predefined label. Reduces nomination bloat

Eliminates the inflation caused by 50+ micro-categories, restoring meaning, selectivity, and credibility to recognition.

Eliminates the inflation caused by 50+ micro-categories, restoring meaning, selectivity, and credibility to recognition. Improves parity between art forms

TYA, opera, cabaret, performance piece, immersive and digital work are assessed on equal footing to mainstream forms rather than sidelined into niche or marginal categories.

TYA, opera, cabaret, performance piece, immersive and digital work are assessed on equal footing to mainstream forms rather than sidelined into niche or marginal categories. Fair recognition, whatever the scale

No artificial cap on nominees or winners per Area, enabling genuine stand-out work to be recognised without forcing false competition because of mismatched venue sizes and budgets.

No artificial cap on nominees or winners per Area, enabling genuine stand-out work to be recognised without forcing false competition because of mismatched venue sizes and budgets. Creates space for collective and non-hierarchical practice

Supports companies, ensembles, co-creators, and shared authorship without forcing a single "lead" where one doesn't exist.

Supports companies, ensembles, co-creators, and shared authorship without forcing a single "lead" where one doesn't exist. Encourages risk, experimentation, and innovation

Recognises form-breaking and emergent practice that traditional category systems routinely exclude through new Innovation and Industry & Inclusion Areas.

Recognises form-breaking and emergent practice that traditional category systems routinely exclude through new Innovation and Industry & Inclusion Areas. Makes the process fairer and more transparent

Broad Areas allow assessors to apply consistent criteria across diverse work, reducing arbitrary edge-case decisions.

Broad Areas allow assessors to apply consistent criteria across diverse work, reducing arbitrary edge-case decisions. A shorter, stronger ceremony

Fewer, more meaningful moments of recognition within an entertainment-led event-less endurance, more impact, and a clearer and stronger place within the awards-season calendar.

Fewer, more meaningful moments of recognition within an entertainment-led event-less endurance, more impact, and a clearer and stronger place within the awards-season calendar. Future-proofs the awards

The system can absorb new forms of theatre-making instantly rather than waiting reactively for new categories to catch up with innovation.

2026 Nominations

This year's nominations reflect the extraordinary range and ambition of work produced across Off-West End venues over the past year, spanning emerging artists, established practitioners choosing to work independently, and productions that have gone on to reach wider audiences.

Below is the full list of the 2026 nominees, recognising outstanding work across the Off-West End sector.

Production

(the) Woman / New Perspectives / Park Theatre

Alice In Wonderland / Dem Productions / Marylebone Theatre

Animal Farm / Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse, Nottingham Playhouse / Stratford East

Brixton Calling / Kick It Anywhere / Southwark Playhouse

Candy / Gaia House Productions / White Bear Theatre

Cry-Baby, The Musical / Arcola Theatre / Arcola Theatre

Dick Whittington and His Catford Cat / Joy Productions / Broadway Theatre (Catford)

Insane Asylum Seekers / Bush Theatre, Camille Koosyial / Bush Theatre

Jonny Woo: Suburbia / Jonny Woo / Soho Theatre

KENREX / Aria Entertainment / Southwark Playhouse

L'Elisir d'Amore / St Paul's Opera / St. Paul's Church, SW4

L'incirinazione di Poppea / Hgo / Jacksons Lane

Letters From Max / Hampstead Theatre / Hampstead Theatre

Mama Goose / Stratford East / Stratford East

Monster / Veritas Theatre Company / Seven Dials Playhouse

Mr Jones / Wilmas Productions / Finborough Theatre

My Mother's Funeral / Paines Plough, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre Colchester / The Yard Theatre

One Man Musical / Flo & Joan And Avalon / Underbelly Boulevard

Play On! / Lyric Hammersmith, Talawa Theatre Company, Belgrade Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, Wiltshire Creative, J Clare Productions, Chuchu Nwagu Productions, Willette And Manny Klausner / Lyric Hammersmith

Salty Brine: He's So Unusual (The Cyndi Lauper show) / The Living Record Collection And Soho Theatre / Soho Theatre

Scenes from the Climate Era / Gate Theatre / Playground Theatre

Small Forward / Ks6 / Barbican

The Billionaire Inside Your Head / Hampstead Theatre / Hampstead Theatre

The Double Act / Arcola Theatre / Arcola Theatre

The Firework Maker's Daughter / Polka Theatre, Kate Bradshaw / Polka Theatre

The Flowers of Srebrenica / Legal Aliens Theatre / Jacksons Lane

The Grim / Medium Rare Productions, Pither Productions / Old Red Lion Theatre

The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights / Park Theatre Productions, Papatango Theatre Company / Park Theatre

The Mikado / Forbear! Theatre / Drayton Arms Theatre

The Mystery of Irma Vep - a Penny Dreadful / Jack Studio Theatre / Jack Studio Theatre

The Pitchfork Disney / Lidless Theatre / King's Head Theatre

The Rivals / Orange Tree Theatre / Orange Tree Theatre

Tones - A Hip-Hop Opera / Brixton House, Wound Up Theatre / Brixton House

UPROOTED / Ephemeral Ensemble / New Diorama

When the World Turns / Oily Cart / Southbank Centre

Performance

Jamie-Rose Monk / (the) Woman / Park Theatre

The Cast / After Sunday / Bush Theatre

Caroline Gruber, Zoe Goriely / As Long As We Are Breathing / Arcola Theatre

Shiloh Coke, Sam Bampoe-parry / Belly of the Beast / Finborough Theatre

Samuel Barnett, Victoria Yeates / Ben and Imo / Orange Tree Theatre

Rochelle Rose / Black Power Desk / Brixton House

Max Runham, Tendai Humphrey Sitima / Brixton Calling / Southwark Playhouse

Paul Keating / Clive / Arcola Theatre

Alejandro Postigo / Copla: A Spanish Cabaret / The Other Palace (Studio)

Charles Dance, Nicholas Farrell, Geraldine James / Creditors / Orange Tree Theatre

Meghan Tyler, Rachael Rooney / Crocodile Fever / Arcola Theatre

The Cast / Cry-Baby, The Musical / Arcola Theatre

The Cast / Dear Martin / Arcola Theatre

Ben J Packer / Dick Whittington Pantomime / Harrow Arts Centre

Tony Marshall, Nick Denning-read / Eh Up, Me Old Flowers! / White Bear Theatre

Joseph Aldous / Get Happy / Omnibus

Jenny Galloway, Faline England / Heisenberg / Arcola Theatre

Jonny Woo / Jonny Woo: Suburbia / Soho Theatre

Jack Holden / KENREX / Southwark Playhouse

Fiona Hymns, Martin Smaukstelis / L'Elisir d'Amore / St. Paul's Church, SW4

Theano Papadaki / L'incirinazione di Poppea / Jacksons Lane

Myrna Tennant / La Cenerentola / Jacksons Lane

Tanya-loretta Dee / Loop / Theatre503

Beren Fidan / Lucia di Lammermoor / Arcola Theatre

Duane Gooden, Ellie Seaton / Mama Goose / Stratford East

Diveen Henry, Michael Ahomka-lindsay / Miss Myrtle's Garden / Bush Theatre

Mabli Gwynne, Liam Holmes / Mr Jones / Finborough Theatre

Debra Baker / My Mother's Funeral / The Yard Theatre

George Fouracres, Nicola Dempsey, Rosie Dempsey / One Man Musical / Underbelly Boulevard

Eleanor Hill / OVERSHARE / Greenwich Theatre

Sharif Afifi / Paradise Lost (lies unopened beside me) / Battersea Arts Centre

Elizabeth Green, Tanvi Virmani, Rani Moorthy / Period Parrrty / Soho Theatre

Anthony Spargo, Louise Cielecki / Peter Pan: A Pantomime Adventure / Greenwich Theatre

Tsemaye Bob-egbe, Koko Alexandra, Cameron Bernard Jones / Play On! / Lyric Hammersmith

Anushka Chakravarti / Poor Clare / Orange Tree Theatre

Kelly Gough, Jo Herbert / Run Sister Run / Arcola Theatre

Salty Brine / Salty Brine: These Are the Contents of My Head (The Annie Lennox Show) / Soho Theatre

Nikesh Patel / Speed / Bush Theatre

Georgie Henley / Tarantula / Arcola Theatre

Janna Fox / The Daughter of Time / Charing Cross Theatre

Nigel Betts, Nigel Cooke, Edward Hogg / The Double Act / Arcola Theatre

The Cast / The Firework Maker's Daughter / Polka Theatre

Alan Cox / The Gang of Three / King's Head Theatre

Joanne Pearce, Richard Stirling / The Gathered Leaves / Park Theatre

The Cast / The Habits / Hampstead Theatre

The Cast / The Liar, The Bitch and the Wardrobe / Union Theatre

Malcolm Jeffries, Ronay Poole / The Lost Library of Leake Street / The Glitch

The Cast / The Magic Flute / Wilton's Music Hall

The Cast / The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights / Park Theatre

James Keningale Andjoe Newton / The Mystery of Irma Vep - a Penny Dreadful / Jack Studio Theatre

Robert Neumark Jones / The Passenger / Finborough Theatre

The Cast / The Pitchfork Disney / King's Head Theatre

The Cast / The Rivals / Orange Tree Theatre

Rachael Bellis / The Sea Horse by Edward J. Moore / Golden Goose

Ed Coleman / The White Chip / Southwark Playhouse

Julia Mcdermott / Weather Girl / Soho Theatre

Design

Georgie White / A Midsummer Night's Dream / Southwark Playhouse

Hayley Grindle, Jai Morjaria / Animal Farm / Stratford East

David Shields / Beauty and the Beast: A Horny Love Story / Charing Cross Theatre

Derek Anderson / Brixton Calling / Southwark Playhouse

Mike Britton / Clive / Arcola Theatre

Robert Innes Hopkins, David Howe, Defne Özdoğan / Cry-Baby, The Musical / Arcola Theatre

Isabella Van Braeckel / Die Rheinnixen / Battersea Arts Centre

Joshua Pharo, Anish Fields / KENREX / Southwark Playhouse

Dick Bird / Letters From Max / Hampstead Theatre

Mydd Pharo, Cheng Keng / Loop / Theatre503

Stewart J Charlesworth / Mama Goose / Stratford East

Design Creative Team / Not A Word / Barbican

Eika Shimbo / Our Cosmic Dust / Park Theatre

Oliver Huymans, Dan Southwell / Overheard in a Towerblock / Little Angel Theatre

Emily Bestow / Parlour Song / Greenwich Theatre

Katie Scott, Eve Oakley / Period Parrrty / Soho Theatre

Chris Smyth / Poor Clare / Orange Tree Theatre

Tomás Palmer / Speed / Bush Theatre

Janet Bird / The Billionaire Inside Your Head / Hampstead Theatre

Oli Savage / The Lost Library of Leake Street / The Glitch

Mona Camille / The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights / Park Theatre

Karl Swinyard, Kate Bannister / The Mystery of Irma Vep - a Penny Dreadful / Jack Studio Theatre

Mattis Larsen / The Passenger / Finborough Theatre

Josephine Tremelling / UPROOTED / New Diorama

Sound & Music

Matthew James Hinchcliffe / As Long As We Are Breathing / Arcola Theatre

Max Pappenheim, Tendai Humphrey Sitma, Max Runham / Brixton Calling / Southwark Playhouse

The Band & Ashton Moore / Cry-Baby, The Musical / Arcola Theatre

Abh Beatbox (Alexander Belgarion Hackett) / Dracapella / Park Theatre

John Patrick Elliott, Gile Thomas / KENREX / Southwark Playhouse

Adrian Salinero / L'Elisir d'Amore / St. Paul's Church, SW4

Oliver John Ruthven And The Band / L'incirinazione di Poppea / Jacksons Lane

Jonathan Darbourne And The Band / La Cenerentola / Jacksons Lane

Estelle Charlier, Martin Kaspar Orkestar / La Manékine / Barbican

Laurence Panter / Lucia di Lammermoor / Arcola Theatre

Robert Hyman / Mama Goose / Stratford East

Dan Balfour / Miss Myrtle's Garden / Bush Theatre

Nicola & Rosie Dempsey / One Man Musical / Underbelly Boulevard

Salty Brine / Salty Brine: These Are the Contents of My Head (The Annie Lennox Show) / Soho Theatre

Jae Alexander / Stilleto / Charing Cross Theatre

Leo Geyer / The Elixir of Love (Re-imagined) / Arcola Theatre

Suzan-lori Parks, Jimmy Cliff / The Harder They Come / Stratford East

Anna Drubich / The Wanderers / Marylebone Theatre

Gerel Falconer / Tones - A Hip-Hop Opera / Brixton House

Alex Paton / UPROOTED / New Diorama

Staging

Rowan Armitt-brewster / A Brief Case of Crazy / Riverside Studios

Jack Sain, Charlie Martin / Four Play / King's Head Theatre

Eloise Lally / L'Elisir d'Amore / St. Paul's Church, SW4

Ashley Pearson / L'incirinazione di Poppea / Jacksons Lane

Blanche Mcintyre / Letters From Max / Hampstead Theatre

Marlie Haco / Run Sister Run / Arcola Theatre

Lara Parmiani, Becka Mcfadden / The Flowers of Srebrenica / Jacksons Lane

Jamie Hale, Marcella Rick, Claire Beerjeraz / Transpose Pit Party: SUBVERSE / Barbican

Creation

Jane Upton / (the) Woman / Park Theatre

Sophia Griffin / After Sunday / Bush Theatre

Diane Samuels, Titania Krimpas / As Long As We Are Breathing / Arcola Theatre

David Javerbaum, Adam Schlessinger / Cry-Baby, The Musical / Arcola Theatre

Laith Elzubadi / Insane Asylum Seekers / Bush Theatre

Jack Holden, Ed Stambollouian / KENREX / Southwark Playhouse

Emmanuel Akwafo / Limp Wrist & The Iron Fist / Brixton House

Liam Holmes / Mr Jones / Finborough Theatre

Kelly Jones / My Mother's Funeral / The Yard Theatre

Megan Prescott / Really Good Exposure / Soho Theatre

Nick Cassenbaum, Emma Jude Harris / REVENGE: After The Levoyah / The Yard Theatre

Katsiaryna Snytsina / Small Forward / Barbican

Phillip Ridley / Tarantula / Arcola Theatre

Joanna Turner / The Elixir of Love (Re-imagined) / Arcola Theatre

Anastasiia Kosodii, Josephine Burton / The Reckoning / Arcola Theatre

Gerel Falconer / Tones - A Hip-Hop Opera / Brixton House

Anna Farriol, Mireia Fernàndez, Txell Felip, Júlia Santacana / Univers / Barbican

Innovation

Khadija Raza, Malakaï Sargeant / ...blackbird hour / Bush Theatre

Open Bar Theatre / A Midsummer Night's Dream / Southwark Playhouse

Prologue Opera Company / Becoming Tosca / Arcola Theatre

Bryony Kimmings / Bog Witch / Soho Theatre Walthamstow

Claire Leith / Igloos Don't Melt / Camden People's Theatre

Eleanor Hill / OVERSHARE / Greenwich Theatre

Oli Savage / The Lost Library of Leake Street / The Glitch

Virtually Opera / The Uncanny Things Trilogy - Come Bargain / COLAB Tower

Oily Cart / When the World Turns / Southbank Centre

Industry & Inclusion

Alexandra O'neill / Too Many Books / Upstairs at the Gatehouse

newcomer

Arsema Thomas / Poor Clare / Orange Tree Theatre

newcomer

Audrey Thayer / / Drayton Arms Theatre

organisational leader

Ava Pickett (after Austen) / EMMA / Rose Theatre Kingston

newcomer

Azuka Oforka / The Women of Llanrumney / Stratford East

playwright

Eoin Sweeney / Derry Boys / Theatre503

newcomer

Ensemble Cast / The Boline Inn / Hope Theatre

company / collective

Futures Theatre / Argos Archives / Omnibus

company / collective

Hunia Chawla / Permission / Tara Theatre

newcomer

Jodie Campbell / B*TCH BOXER / Watford Palace Theatre

newcomer

Joanna Turner / The Elixir of Love (Re-imagined) / Arcola Theatre

artistic director

Liam Holmes / Mr Jones / Finborough Theatre

newcomer

Niall Mccarthy / Derry Boys / Theatre503

newcomer

Oily Cart / When the World Turns / Southbank Centre

company / collective

Sean Daniels, Danielle Tarento, Annaleigh Ashford / The White Chip / Southwark Playhouse

producer / producing team

Tanya-loretta Dee / Loop / Theatre503

newcomer

Tolia Ulawaka / Dick Whittington Pantomime / Harrow Arts Centre

newcomer

Tommy Sim'aan / Insane Asylum Seekers / Bush Theatre

newcomer

Tricia Ninian, St Paul's Opera / L'Elisir d'Amore / St. Paul's Church, SW4

community engagement practitioner

Georgia Brenchley, Louis Edwards, Alex Marshall, Giada Rocca / Peter Pan: A Pantomime Adventure / Greenwich Theatre

newcomer

Together, these nominations reflect the breadth of contemporary independent theatre - from high-profile productions to grassroots, community-led work - and celebrate a sector defined by creativity, accessibility, and ambition.