Video: Ben Daniels & Laurie Kynaston Rehearse for MAN AND BOY at The National Theatre

The National Theatre will soon present Man and Boy, Terence Rattigan's tale of fatherhood and corruption, marking Director Anthony Lau’s National Theatre debut. As previously announced, Ben Daniels and Laurie Kynaston will play father and son, Gregor Antonescu and Basil Anthony, in this contemporary staging. Man and Boy will run in the Dorfman theatre from 30 January until 14 March 2026.

Cast includes Phoebe Campbell as Carol Penn, Nick Fletcher as Sven Johnson, Isabella Laughland as Countess Antonescu, Malcolm Sinclair as Mark Herries and Leo Wan as David Beeston.

Jazz, Broadway and the Great Depression. In 1930s New York City, international financier Gregor Antonescu’s luck has finally run out. As news of a catastrophic business deal ripples across the world, he flees to the apartment of his estranged son Basil. Truths are uncovered and relationships are tested as Gregor gets down to business, to save his reputation and keep his empire from collapse.

Watch a sneak peek from inside rehearsals in this video.