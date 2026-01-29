Video: New Trailer Release For PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





An all new trailer has been released from Paddington the Musical, now playing in London. The musical, adapted from Michael Bond’s beloved books and StudioCanal’s hit films, will run through May 25, 2026 at the Savoy Theatre. Check out the video here!

Directed by Luke Sheppard, with a book by Jessica Swale and music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, the production has assembled a large ensemble of performers. Newly announced cast members include Esme Bacalla-hayes, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, David Birch, Aimée Fisher, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Sam Lathwood, Natasha Leaver, Katie Lee, Sunny Lee, Vicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O’Reilly, Ben Redfern, Hugo Rolland, and Simon Shorten. The producers recently confirmed that casting for the iconic bear — along with its design and creative reveal — will not be announced until the first preview.

They join the previously announced Brenda Edwards, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Bonnie Langford, Amy Ellen Richardson, Timi Akinyosade, Amy Booth-Steel, Tarinn Callender, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Adrian Der Gregorian, Teddy Kempner, and Tom Edden. The role of Jonathan Brown will be shared by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare, and Jasper Rowse.

The show is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, StudioCanal, and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.