Video: New Trailer Release For PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL in London

The production will run through May 25, 2026 at the Savoy Theatre.

By: Jan. 29, 2026



An all new trailer has been released from Paddington the Musical, now playing in London. The musical, adapted from Michael Bond’s beloved books and StudioCanal’s hit films, will run through May 25, 2026 at the Savoy Theatre. Check out the video here!

Directed by Luke Sheppard, with a book by Jessica Swale and music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, the production has assembled a large ensemble of performers. Newly announced cast members include Esme Bacalla-hayesTiago Dhondt BambergerDavid Birch, Aimée Fisher, Jacqueline HughesKellianna JaySam LathwoodNatasha LeaverKatie LeeSunny LeeVicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O’Reilly, Ben RedfernHugo Rolland, and Simon Shorten. The producers recently confirmed that casting for the iconic bear — along with its design and creative reveal — will not be announced until the first preview.

They join the previously announced Brenda EdwardsVictoria Hamilton-Barritt, Bonnie LangfordAmy Ellen RichardsonTimi AkinyosadeAmy Booth-SteelTarinn CallenderDelilah Bennett-CardyAdrian Der GregorianTeddy Kempner, and Tom Edden. The role of Jonathan Brown will be shared by Joseph BramleyLeo CollonStevie Hare, and Jasper Rowse.

The show is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, StudioCanal, and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.



