 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Behind the Scenes of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

From 18 March 2026 until 25 April 2026, tickets from £10.

By: Jan. 30, 2026



Go behind the scenes of the shoot for the poster image for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding! The salon’s lively group of braiders – Ndidi (Bola Akeju), Aminata (Babirye Bukilwa), Miriam (Jadesola Odunjo), Bea (Dolapo Oni) – along with manager Marie (Sewa Zamba) and director Monique Touko share what this sacred place, captured by writer Jocelyn Bioh, means to them.

For a limited run, Jaja's African Hair Braiding is showing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Come and spend a day in this bustling Harlem braiding salon, where the women of the neighbourhood’s greatest hairstyle dreams come true! From 18 March 2026 until 25 April 2026, tickets from £10.




Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos