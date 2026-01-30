Video: Behind the Scenes of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond.

Go behind the scenes of the shoot for the poster image for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding! The salon’s lively group of braiders – Ndidi (Bola Akeju), Aminata (Babirye Bukilwa), Miriam (Jadesola Odunjo), Bea (Dolapo Oni) – along with manager Marie (Sewa Zamba) and director Monique Touko share what this sacred place, captured by writer Jocelyn Bioh, means to them.

For a limited run, Jaja's African Hair Braiding is showing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Come and spend a day in this bustling Harlem braiding salon, where the women of the neighbourhood’s greatest hairstyle dreams come true! From 18 March 2026 until 25 April 2026, tickets from £10.