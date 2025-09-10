Troubadour Theatres Will Open Major New Venues in Greenwich Peninsula

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Troubadour Theatres has announced expansion plans with the development of two brand-new, state-of-the-art 1,500-seat auditoriums, as part of the launch of its next flagship venue: Troubadour Greenwich Peninsula Theatre.

Building on the success of Troubadour's existing venues (Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre which is currently home to the smash-hit revival of Starlight Express and the newly built Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre which launches with the first-ever theatre adaptation of The Hunger Games) this new theatre complex will continue the company's mission to reimagine performance spaces, create world-class cultural destinations, and bring unforgettable live experiences to audiences across London and beyond.

The two new 1,500-seat spaces, which will act as receiving houses, are designed to host large-scale, Dynamic Productions, offering unmatched flexibility for producers and an extraordinary theatre-going experience for audiences. Each will feature cutting-edge technical capabilities, modern front-of-house facilities, and the welcoming atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the Troubadour brand.

Troubadour Greenwich Peninsula Theatre is set to open its doors in Autumn 2026 as a vibrant new home for groundbreaking productions and international live entertainment. Easily accessible from central London, Essex and the Home counties, with excellent transport links, the spaces will be positioned at the heart of London's most ambitious new cultural destination, already home to 5,500+ residents and 180+ businesses, the theatre will further cement Greenwich Peninsula's reputation as a premier destination for arts and culture.

Oliver Royds & Tristan Baker, Joint Founders & CEO of Troubadour Theatres, said, “At Troubadour, we believe in creating spaces that inspire both artists and audiences. The launch of Troubadour Greenwich Peninsula Theatre with the development of two additional 1,500-seat venues represent a thrilling new chapter for us. London remains one of the world's great theatre capitals, and we're proud to be expanding its cultural map with bold, versatile venues designed for the next generation of live performance. As the waiting list for West End theatres gets longer we're delighted that these new theatres will allow us to welcome even more ambitious productions and provide audiences with unforgettable live experiences. We can't wait to share what's coming next.”

Laura Flanagan, Director at Knight Dragon, said, “Culture and community are at the heart of Greenwich Peninsula - it's what brings people together and gives this place its spirit. Troubadour Greenwich Peninsula Theatre will be a powerful new home for creativity, strengthening the Peninsula as a destination where residents, visitors and businesses can share world-class cultural experiences in a unique location right on the river.”

With theatres located in Wembley Park and Canary Wharf (opening in October 2025), Troubadour Theatres has established itself as a trailblazer in transforming spaces into thriving cultural landmarks. The addition of Greenwich Peninsula is set to further strengthen the company's reputation as a leader in innovative theatre-making and venue development.