TWEEDY’S MASSIVE CIRCUS: THE BIG NUMBER 2 UK Tour To Launch In Spring 2026

Tweedy The Clown will tour a new live show, TWEEDY’S MASSIVE CIRCUS: THE BIG NUMBER 2, across Oxfordshire, the Cotswolds, Gloucestershire and North Wiltshire from March 26 through May 31, 2026. The tour will follow earlier performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and in London.

Presented by Underbelly, the tour will mark Tweedy’s second headline run with the Tweedy’s Massive Circus format. Public ticket sales will begin Friday, January 23.

The tour will open at Millets Farm in Frilford, Oxfordshire, before continuing to venues in Moreton-In-Marsh, Cheltenham and Crudwell.

Tweedy will be joined on tour by performers Sam Goodburn and Charlie Bicknell.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Tweedy’s Massive Circus: The Big Number 2 is structured as a small-scale circus production performed under a compact touring tent. The show combines clowning, physical comedy, live music and ensemble performance, and is recommended for audiences ages 3 and up.

Tweedy has been a featured performer with Giffords Circus for more than 16 years and was named in King Charles III’s New Year Honours List in 2023, receiving a British Empire Medal for services to circus and the local community.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Tweedy is a contemporary vaudeville-style clown who has performed in theatre, circus, television and film, and is a regular presence in pantomime productions at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre. He has previously toured with Cirque Berserk and appeared internationally, including engagements with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

Sam Goodburn is a circus and cabaret performer who has appeared on television programs including Blue Peter, Britain’s Got Talent and TFI Friday, and holds multiple Guinness World Records related to circus stunts.

Charlie Bicknell is a circus and cabaret performer with a background in theatre and television, whose work blends physical performance, music and storytelling.

Ticket information and performance details are available via the production’s official ticketing outlets.

TOUR DATES

Millets Farm, Frilford, Oxfordshire

26 March – 4 April 2026

Old Farm, Moreton-In-Marsh

8 – 19 April 2026

Dunkertons, Cheltenham

23 April – 10 May 2026

Eastcourt Farm, Crudwell

15 – 31 May 2026