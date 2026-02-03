AMERICAN PSYCHO Extends for a Week at Almeida Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold’s production of American Psycho, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis has been extended, and will now run until Saturday 21 March.

The book is by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, and directed by Rupert Goold.

The creative team includes choreographer Lynne Page, set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, video designer Finn Ross, music supervisor and vocal arranger David Shrubsole, musical director Ellen Campbell, and casting director Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting. The production runs from Friday 23 January through Saturday 21 March 2026.

Patrick Bateman has it all – looks, money, style and status. Engaged to the beautiful Evelyn Williams, he is about to win the prestigious Fischer account for his investment bank and celebrate by dining at Dorsia. But there’s another side to his life that Patrick keeps secret. And people – including those closest to him – keep disappearing…