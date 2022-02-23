Frances Mayli McCann & Jordan Luke Gage to Lead West End BONNIE AND CLYDE

DLAP Group has announced that Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage will star as the titular Bonnie and Clyde in the West End premiere of the cult-sensation BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL, opening at the Arts Theatre from Saturday 9 April 2022. www.bonnieandclydemusical.com

Following the extraordinary reaction to her performance as 'Bonnie' in Bonnie and Clyde In Concert in January 2022, Olivier-Award nominated Frances Mayli McCann reprises the role in this full production at The Arts Theatre, performing alongside West End star Jordan Luke Gage as 'Clyde'.

They join the previously announced Natalie McQueen as 'Blanche Barrow' and George Maguire as 'Buck Barrow'. The full company includes Cleve September as 'Ted' and Ako Mitchell as 'Preacher', Pippa Winslow as 'Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson/Eleanore', Gracie Lai as 'Emma Parker/Stella', Alistair So as 'Sheriff Schmid', Alexander Evans as 'Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson', Ross Dawes as 'Captain Frank Hamer', Barney Wilkinson as 'Bud/Archie' and swings Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy. Casting for the roles of 'Trish' and Young 'Bonnie' and 'Clyde' to be announced.

Frances Mayli McCann is an Olivier Award nominated actress, who originated the role of 'Kylah' in "Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour". Her other West End credits include 'Heather McNamara' in "Heathers" at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, 'The Mistress' in "Evita" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and 'Eponine' in the UK and International Tour of "Les Misérables".

Jordan Luke Gage is best known for his portrayal of 'Romeo' in the Olivier Award winning "&Juliet" at The Shaftesbury Theatre. His other West End credits include 'Strat' in "Bat Out Of Hell" at The Dominion Theatre and 'JD' in "Heathers" at Theatre Royal Haymarket. His television credits include playing 'Adrian Barber' in ITV's Cilla, and 'Luc' in Cucumber on Channel 4.

Natalie McQueen's West End credits include playing 'Doralee Rhodes' in "9 to 5 The Musical" at the Savoy Theatre, "Wicked" at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and "Kinky Boots" at the Adelphi Theatre. Her other theatre credits include the UK tour of "Wonderland", "Murder Ballad" at the Arts Theatre and "Starlight Express" at The Other Palace.

George Maguire is the winner for the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance as 'Dave Davies' in "Sunny Afternoon". His other theatre credits include "35mm: A Musical Exhibition" at The Other Palace Studio, "Oliver!" at the London Palladium and the European tour of "Rent".

Cleve September is perhaps best known for his Olivier Nominated performance as 'Philip Hamilton/John Laurens' in the original West End cast of "Hamilton" at the Victoria Palace Theatre. His other theatre credits include "Jesus Chris Superstar" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, "Annie Get Your Gun" at the Crucible Theatre, "In The Heights" at Kings Cross Theatre and "The Last Days of Troy" at The Globe Theatre.

Ako Mitchell is an actor and filmmaker whose recent theatre credits include playing 'Larry' in "Indecent Proposal" at the Southwark Playhouse, 'Bob Baker' in "Wonderful Town" at Opera Holland Park, 'Mister' in "The Color Purple" at Curve and the Birmingham Rep and 'The Moon/The Bus' in "Caroline, Or Change" at the Chichester Festival Theatre and The Playhouse Theatre in London's West End.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".



When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical), a Tony Award nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, MAME), Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys), Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Hamlet at Theatre Royal Windsor), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl, Nativity The Musical, Curtains), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken, Lazuli Sky), Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt), Musical Director Nick Barstow (The Last 5 Years, Zorro), Keys 2/ Assistant Musical Director Debbi Clarke Associate Director/Choreographer Megan Louch (The Bodyguard, Annie), Wigs Designer Darren Ware (The Rocky Horror Show, Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell), Fight Director Kate Waters (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Constellations), Production Manager Phil McCandlish (Curtains, Rock of Ages), Orchestra Fixer Rich Morris (American Idiot, Jesus Christ Superstar), Costumer Supervisor Jemima Penny (Machinal, Richard III), Props Supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks (2:22 A Ghost Story, Pretty Woman), Company Stage Manager Paul Deavin (Rock of Ages), Drums Zach Okonkwo, Violin Clodagh Kennedy, Bass Guitar Annie Blake. Further crew and band to be announced.

DLAP Group is an Olivier-Award winning production company with West End and UK Touring works including "Bonnie and Clyde in Concert", "Rock of Ages," "Company," "Fame," "Curtains," and "The Wedding Singer."

For further information: www.bonnieandclydemusical.com