Courtney Bowman, Danielle Steers, Collette Guitart, and Shekinah Macfarlane Will Join SIX; Plus New Six Month Booking Period Announced

Smash hit musical SIX today announces a new 6 month West End booking period to Sunday 5th July, 2020.

85,000 seats at the Arts Theatre will go on sale at 12noon on Friday 28 June, 2019. The show was previously booking there to 5th January, 2020, which marked its first year of sold out shows in the West End.

Millie O'Connell and Maiya Quansah Breed's final performance will be Sunday October 13th. Courtney Bowman and Danielle Steers take over the roles of Anne Boleyn and Catherine Parr from Tuesday October 15th, joining original cast members Jarneia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves) and Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard).

From July, 2019, Collette Guitart will join the Arts company as a Dance Captain/Understudy. Shekinah Macfarlane will also join as Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Anna of Cleves from July through to October 2019.

Alternate casting will be announced soon.

Courtney Bowman is currently playing Fatimah in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End and was Horse in Stiles & Drewe's The Wind in the Willows at the London Palladium. Danielle Steers was acclaimed for her vocals as Zahara in Bat Out of Hell and she recently played Carmen in Sweet Charity at The Donmar Warehouse. Her other West End shows include Beautiful, The Bodyguard and Legally Blonde. Collette Guitart was in Bat Out of Hell and 27 - Rise of a Falling Star. Shekinah Macfarlane is currently in American Idiot, and her recent shows include Hair, Tommy and Parade.

The UK touring cast will be announced soon. New merchandise will go on sale on Friday via the shop on the SIX website www.sixthemusical.com and will be available at the Arts Theatre from Tuesday 2 July.

There will also be three new Singalong shows on 8th October, 2nd January and 6th March.

SIX, by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, nominated for five 2019 OIivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design, is the phenomenon everyone's losing their head over.

The show's 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer which opened in January 2019. The production is playing to sold out houses at the Arts Theatre and a year-long 33-venue UK tour starts at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford on Thursday 24th October.

And now the Queens are going global. The North American premiere of SIX at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre recently extended its record-breaking run to August. Meanwhile, further international voyages are in discussion for Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea and China.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with Direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design by Emma Bailey, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Paul Gatehouse, Musical Orchestration by Tom Curran, Musical Supervisor Joe

Beighton, Associate Choreographer Freya Sands, Musical Director Katy Richardson, Associate Musical Director Arlene McNaught.





