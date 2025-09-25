SIX THE MUSICAL Will Host Workshops To Celebrate The Japanese Cast's West End Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This November, members of the original Japanese cast of SIX the Musical will take to the Vaudeville Theatre stage for one week only – performing the global phenomenon entirely in Japanese (with English captions) from Tuesday 4 to Sunday 9 November 2025.

Following sold out seasons in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya earlier this year, the critically acclaimed Japanese Queens now bring their celebrated performances to London, making their West End debuts.

Original producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles, by special arrangement with Umeda Arts Theater, the producers of the Japanese production, are delighted to invite the cast to London following their acclaimed run in Japan.

To celebrate this landmark moment, audiences can also take part in two special cultural experiences. On Thursday 6 November from 5.15 – 6.45pm, Dear Asia will host a Japanese Language Workshop, inviting participants to explore the language and culture of Japan through the songs of SIX. Fans will have the chance to learn the lyrics to their favourite numbers in Japanese, while also trying their hand at traditional arts and crafts in this fun and immersive session suitable for ages 10+.

Then, on Saturday 8 November from 12 – 1.30pm, acclaimed illustrator Chie Kutsuwada will lead a Manga Workshop with a SIX-inspired twist. This beginner-friendly class introduces participants to the fundamentals of manga drawing before guiding them to create their own manga-style portraits of the Queens. All drawing materials will be provided, and the workshop is also suitable for ages 10+.

Capacity for both workshops is limited, so patrons are advised to book early.

The cast will be Sonim as ‘Aragon', Meimi Tamura and Maho Minamoto alternating the role of ‘Boleyn', Harumi as ‘Seymour', Eliana and Marie Sugaya alternating the role of ‘Cleves', Airi Suzuki and Erika Toyohara alternating the role of ‘Howard', Sora Kazuki and Ruki Saito alternating the role of ‘Parr'. They will be joined by Aoi Tanaka as Musical Director. Due to existing scheduling commitments, original Japanese cast members Emiko Suzuki and Mahya Harada will not be appearing.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “The arrival of our Japanese Queens is a landmark moment for SIX. These workshops will give fans an extra way to connect with the production – not only through the performances at the Vaudeville, but also by experiencing the language and culture of Japan first-hand.”

Umeda Arts Theater Team said: “We are honoured that London is hosting the Japanese language production of SIX. The incredible response in Japan showed us how powerfully audiences connect with these Queens, and we are thrilled to now bring that energy to the West End. The addition of the masterclasses makes this visit even more special — it's not only about seeing the show in Japanese for the first time in the UK, but also about sharing our language and culture with audiences in a truly interactive way.”