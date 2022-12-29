Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 46% on DIRTY DANCING

Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 46% on DIRTY DANCING

Book by 2 January for these brilliant deals

Dec. 29, 2022  

Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 46% on Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing is back! Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.

Seen by millions across the globe this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

See the hit film come to life before your eyes with this fantastic, emotional and triumphant live stage show.

The iconic story, featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart stopping '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', returns to the stage, following four blockbuster West End runs, four hit UK tours, and multiple sensational international productions.

Monday to Thursday & Friday Matinee:
Was £93 - Now £62.50
Was £78 - Now £50
Was £60 - Now £37.50
Was £42 - Now £27.50
Was £27 - Now £17.50

Friday Evening & Saturday Matinee:
Was £105 - Now £62.50
Was £84 - Now £50
Was £66 - Now £37.50
Was £48 - Now £27.50
Was £33 - Now £17.50

Valid Monday to Saturday performances from 23 January to 25 February 2023
(Excl. Saturday evening, 14 February & 28 January matinee)

Book by 2 January

Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 46% on DIRTY DANCING



