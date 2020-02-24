BE MORE CHILL Extends in London Until 14 June 2020; Will Become the Longest Running Show At The Other Palace

Be More Chill has announced a six-week extension. It will now run at The Other Palace in London until Sunday 14 June 2020, making it the longest running musical at London's The Other Palace.

Joe Iconis said: 'Making my London debut as a musical theatre writer has long been a dream of mine and my experience with Be More Chill at The Other Palace has exceeded all expectations. I have been blown away by the response of audiences and the theatre community here in the UK and am ecstatic that we will be extending our run until 14 June. How thrilling that more people will now get to experience this production I am so proud of, populated by a genius cast of British unicorns. I look forward to returning this summer to see those brilliant creatures work their misfit magic once again.'

Scott Folan plays the central character of Jeremy Heere, with Blake Patrick Anderson as Michael Mell and Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula. Stewart Clarke plays The Squip, Eloise Davies is Brooke Lohst, Christopher Fry plays Mr Heere and Mr Reyes, James Hameed plays Rich Goranski, Renee Lamb is Jenna Rolan, Millie O'Connell is Chloe Valentine and Miles Paloma plays Jake Dillinger. Understudies are: Gabriel Hinchcliffe, Eve Norris and Jon Tsouras.

Be More Chill is based on the groundbreaking novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini. With original music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz.

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl ... and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy is desperately trying to fit in. The girl's longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer just wants to take over the world.

Since the 2015 Original Cast Recording was released by Ghostlight Records, millions of people streamed the album and formed a passionate community of Be More Chill fans, leading the musical to receive a Broadway production, and now this new London production.

When the 2019 Broadway Cast Recording was released by Ghostlight Records, it debuted at #2 on the Top Cast Albums Chart. Songs from the musical have now accumulatively garnered over 350 million streams, with the breakout track Michael In The Bathroom amassing over 31 million streams and 8 million YouTube views alone. Tumblr has ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, behind only Hamilton.

Joining Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz on the creative team are director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and video designer Alex Basco Koch with wigs by Dave Bova. Orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall, UK Musical Direction by Louisa Green and UK casting is by Will Burton.

Jerry Goehring and Lisa Dozier King are Executive Producers for the UK Production of Be More Chill.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You