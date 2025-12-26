Video: 'One Day More' From LES MISERABLES at 2025 Royal Variety Performance

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now watch the finale of the 2025 Royal Variety Performance, which featured a company of over 400 performing 'One Day More' from Les Miserables!

Those featured in the performance included drummers from Guildhall Young Artists, the French company from the Theatre Chatelet, the West End company and special guest stars, including Les Miserables' original Marius, Michael Ball!

The lineup for the show included an exclusive performance from Paddington The Musical introduced by composer Tom Fletcher; music from Jessie J; Laufey; Stephen Fry in a guest appearance; a spectacular, magical illusion from Britain’s Got Talent winner Harry Moulding and comedy from Tom Davis and Mick Miller; plus more!

About The Royal Variety Performance

The Royal Variety Performance has been commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV and David Smyth, Entertainment Commissioning Editor at ITV. Executive Producer for Lifted Entertainment is Fiona Clark and Line Producer for Lifted Entertainment is Catherine Saint.

Executive Producers for the Royal Variety Charity are Royal Variety Chairman & Life-President, Giles Cooper OBE and Royal Variety Vice-Chairman, Phil Dale.