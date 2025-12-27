Video: RIDE THE CYCLONE at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An all new trailer has been released for the UK premiere of the hit cult musical RIDE THE CYCLONE which opened at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 14 November 2025 for a limited run until 10 January 2026. Check out the video here!

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL broke the Southwark Playhouse’s record of most tickets sold within a 24-hour period after going on sale and received positive reviews. It has now completely sold-out the run.

Starring Edward Wu he/him (Kim’s Convenience, Riverside Studios) as The Amazing Karnak, with Baylie Carson they/them (Mean Girls, SIX, West End) as Ocean, Grace Galloway she/her (Priscilla The Party, Blood Brothers, UK Tour) as Jane Doe, Robyn Gilbertson she/her (making her professional debut) as Constance, Damon Gould he/they (Cabaret, West End; Newsies, Troubadour Theatre) as Noel, Bartek Kraszewski he/him (making his professional debut) as Mischa and Jack Maverick he/him (making his professional debut) as Ricky. The cast is completed by Nathaniel Purnell he/him (Shucked, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; The Time Traveller’s Wife, West End) and Rebecca D’Lacey she/her (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, European Tour).

Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime. Darkly funny, wildly imaginative, and surprisingly heartfelt — Ride the Cyclone is the international musical phenomenon crashing into London. When a freak rollercoaster accident claims the lives of six teens, they find themselves trapped in limbo — and offered one last shot at life. One by one, they step into the spotlight to prove why they deserve a second chance at life. Ride the Cyclone is a genre-defying journey through big dreams, dark secrets, and the search for what makes a life well-lived.

It's not a game. It's just a ride.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL has a book, music & lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell, with direction and choreography by Lizzi Gee, musical direction by Ben McQuigg, set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Tim Deiling, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, sound design by Tom Marshall, illusion design by Richard Pinner and casting by Harry Blumenau. Production Management is by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group, with General Management by Jack Maple Productions.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL is produced by Kevin McCollum, Morris Berchard and Jack Maple. The show is licensed by Broadway Licensing.