Emma D’Souza And Jon Gilchrist Recognised In King’s New Year Honours List

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emma D’Souza, Executive Director of Audience and Commercial at the Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, and former UK Theatre Joint President Jon Gilchrist have been awarded MBEs in the King’s New Year Honours List for services to British theatre.

D’Souza has spent more than 25 years working within the theatre sector through SOLT & UK Theatre, with a focus on audience development and access. In 1998, she founded Kids Week, which has since introduced more than 2.5 million families to theatre. She also collaborates annually with Westminster City Council to deliver West End LIVE, a free public event in Trafalgar Square attracting audiences of approximately 70,000. In addition, she serves as Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards and worked in collaboration with disability action groups in 2023 to ensure the ceremony was accessible to all audiences.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, D’Souza led the Back On Stage national campaign alongside the See It Safely protocol, supporting the sector’s recovery and providing regular guidance to the industry. She also collaborated with photographer Rankin on Performance by Rankin, an exhibition and book celebrating London’s theatre community.

Gilchrist has focused much of his career on developing sustainable pathways for creative talent, particularly in the West Midlands. Under his leadership at Birmingham Hippodrome, the organisation launched the UK’s first in-house New Musical Theatre department and a New Work & Artist Development department. The Hippodrome Education Network now reaches more than 30,000 young people annually, supporting schools in some of Birmingham’s most deprived areas.

He served as Joint President of UK Theatre from 2022 to 2025, alongside Stephanie Sirr MBE, during which time he played a key role in lobbying for the continuation of Theatre Tax Relief. More recently, Gilchrist has been appointed to the Creative Industries Council and as a National Council Member for Arts Council England.

SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEOs Claire Walker and Hannah Essex said, “We are thrilled that Emma and Jon have been recognised for their profound and far-reaching contribution to British theatre. It has been an honour to work so closely with both of them during our tenure as Co-CEOs, and they are a true asset to our organisations.

“Emma has steadfastly championed the sector with professionalism, grace and resilience. Her impact on the theatre industry, in particular for those who have been able to access theatre for the first time, is truly inspirational.

“The extraordinary success Jon has achieved in his local community, and for the recovery of the industry, has been astonishing. Through his leadership and tireless advocacy, he has helped shape a more dynamic and accessible theatre industry for the Midlands.”

D’Souza said, “I am truly humbled to receive this honour for doing a job that I love and for championing an industry that I care so deeply about. It has been a privilege to serve my members and introduce so many people to the magic of live theatre.

“Over the years, I have collaborated with so many inspiring partners and individuals, and could not have achieved any of this without the wonderful team — past and present — at the Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre.”

Gilchrist said, “I am extremely humbled to be recognised with an MBE. I have had the privilege to learn from, and work alongside, a huge number of extraordinary people throughout my career. This award is dedicated to so many friends and colleagues, especially those at Birmingham Hippodrome, for their inspiring commitment to the transformative power of theatre.”