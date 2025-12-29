 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

MUSICALITY Returns To Crazy Coqs With West End Cast

Concert presentation brings together leading musical theatre performers at the London cabaret venue.

By: Dec. 29, 2025
MUSICALITY Returns To Crazy Coqs With West End Cast Image

After performances for audiences since 2018, Musicality will return to London’s Crazy Coqs on March 14, 2026, bringing together a group of West End performers for a concert evening of musical theatre.

The show will feature a selection of musical theatre standards alongside new interpretations of familiar material, with additional pieces included as part of the programme. The concert will focus on live vocal performance, presented by a cast drawn from across the West End.

The cast will include actor and singer Harry Kit Lee, West End leading man Norman Bowman, and theatre performer Jodie Jacobs.




Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos