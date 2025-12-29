MUSICALITY Returns To Crazy Coqs With West End Cast

Concert presentation brings together leading musical theatre performers at the London cabaret venue.
After performances for audiences since 2018, Musicality will return to London’s Crazy Coqs on March 14, 2026, bringing together a group of West End performers for a concert evening of musical theatre.
The show will feature a selection of musical theatre standards alongside new interpretations of familiar material, with additional pieces included as part of the programme. The concert will focus on live vocal performance, presented by a cast drawn from across the West End.
The cast will include actor and singer Harry Kit Lee, West End leading man Norman Bowman, and theatre performer Jodie Jacobs.
