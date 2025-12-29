MUSICALITY Returns To Crazy Coqs With West End Cast

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After performances for audiences since 2018, Musicality will return to London’s Crazy Coqs on March 14, 2026, bringing together a group of West End performers for a concert evening of musical theatre.

The show will feature a selection of musical theatre standards alongside new interpretations of familiar material, with additional pieces included as part of the programme. The concert will focus on live vocal performance, presented by a cast drawn from across the West End.

The cast will include actor and singer Harry Kit Lee, West End leading man Norman Bowman, and theatre performer Jodie Jacobs.