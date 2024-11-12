Alan Menken Adds Matinee Show at The London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alan Menken, the composer behind some of the most beloved music in film and theatre history, will take the stage for his first solo concert in the U.K. at The London Palladium on March 9th, 2025. Due to demand, a second matinee performance has now been added on the same date. Tickets for both the matinee and evening performances are on-sale now.

Known for his timeless scores and unforgettable songs from Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Pocahontas, Menken's performances promise to be an extraordinary mix of music, storytelling, and audience interaction.

With over 40 years of experience creating magic for the stage and screen, Alan Menken has earned a remarkable 8 Academy Awards, 11 Grammy Awards, and 7 Golden Globes, along with the rare distinction of achieving EGOT status. His live show will feature his most iconic songs and stories behind them, as well as personal anecdotes from his illustrious career.

Alan Menken said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing at the iconic London Palladium on March 9th. It’s an incredible honour to bring my music to such a historic venue, and to be doing my very first solo shows in the UK makes it even more special. I can't wait to share the stories and songs that have been a part of my journey with such an amazing audience. London has always held a special place in my heart, and this show will be unforgettable!"

As a Disney Legend, Menken’s influence on the world of entertainment is undeniable. He has scored numerous stage musicals, including Newsies, Sister Act, Aladdin, and Little Shop of Horrors, and contributed many memorable songs to films including Captain America: The First Avenger. Fans of all ages will be thrilled to hear his award-winning hits performed live, from “A Whole New World” to “Go the Distance” and “Colors of the Wind.”

