Wheeling Symphony Performs HER VOICE in March

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will perform Her Voice next year. The performance is on Friday, March 20, 2026 at the Capitol Theatre.

Over the years, the WSO has championed many American composers’ work. Among those have been our performances of music by Angélica Negrón, Caroline Shaw, and Sarah Kirkland Snider.

The piece at the center of this program, Blue Hour, is a combined effort by those three composers, plus librettist Carolyn Forché, composer Rachel Grimes, and vocalist/composer Shara Nova. This unique endeavor utilized the talents of these six artists to tell the story of a life as it inches closer to its final moments. We are deeply excited that Shara Nova, one of the composers and the original vocalist for the piece and its recording, will be with us in Wheeling for the entire week.

To complement the strings-only instrumentation of the Blue Hour, the WSO strings will be featured in Tchaikovsky’s iconic Serenade for Strings. The lush harmonies, waltzing melodies, and deep songfulness will delight our audiences whether the work is an old favorite, or brand-new to your ears.

