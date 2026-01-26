Wheeling Symphony Orchestra's WSO Yoga Returns For February

🎭 NEW! West Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for West Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra's WSO Yoga will return for February. The event will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 9:00 am at Wheeling Artisan Center.

Each yoga session is taught by a local instructor, with music provided by a WSO musician. This month’s instructor is Amy Amend, with music from WSO Principal Oboe Robin Driscoll.

Each WSO yoga session is open to all ages and experience levels. Just bring your own yoga mat and water.

Thanks to yoga sponsors Lea Ridenhour and Eriks Janelsins, WSO yoga is free to attend! Donations will be accepted at the door. Namaste!