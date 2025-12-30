Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Performs TAKE ME HOME in May

🎭 NEW! West Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for West Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Take Me Home” concludes the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra season with a program that explores the many ways the concept of home can be defined. The performance is on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Captiol Theatre.

The concert opens with Antonio Estévez’s Melodia en el Llano, a work selected through the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s “players’ choice” program, which allows musicians to choose a piece connected to their personal musical journeys. The selection was proposed by principal second violinist Juan Jaramillo as a tribute to his homeland of Venezuela.

The second work on the program is a Wheeling Symphony Orchestra commission by composer and violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain, known as DBR, and features electric violinist Tracy Silverman. Silverman is widely recognized as a leading performer on the electric violin and has inspired concertos by numerous contemporary composers. The performance brings together two prominent innovators for the premiere of this commissioned work.

The second half of the concert features Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, commonly known as the “New World Symphony.” Composed during Dvořák’s time in the United States, the work reflects musical influences he encountered after relocating to New York, particularly spirituals, which helped shape his vision of an emerging American classical style.

