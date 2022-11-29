MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances run December 9 - 17.

An original production that celebrates the holiday season in the Mountain State. Wild and wonderful and family-friendly, this event will feature memorable songs, humor, storytelling and the spirit of Christmas that you won't want to miss. Mountain Home Christmas is sure to be a joyous celebration that captures the cultural beauty of West Virginia.

Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is dedicated to sharing the connection between art and life with the community through the live, interactive voice of theatre. From the company's 1966 productions in a tent alongside the Greenbrier River, to the "Barn" behind Lewisburg Airport to our year-round Actors' Equity Association affiliation in Lewisburg, Greenbrier have been true to their founders' vision: to produce quality live theatre centered around a core of professional actors and directors while engaging members of the community in the process, both on- and off-stage.