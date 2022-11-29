Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

Performances run December 9 - 17.

Nov. 29, 2022  
Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances run December 9 - 17.

An original production that celebrates the holiday season in the Mountain State. Wild and wonderful and family-friendly, this event will feature memorable songs, humor, storytelling and the spirit of Christmas that you won't want to miss. Mountain Home Christmas is sure to be a joyous celebration that captures the cultural beauty of West Virginia.

Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is dedicated to sharing the connection between art and life with the community through the live, interactive voice of theatre. From the company's 1966 productions in a tent alongside the Greenbrier River, to the "Barn" behind Lewisburg Airport to our year-round Actors' Equity Association affiliation in Lewisburg, Greenbrier have been true to their founders' vision: to produce quality live theatre centered around a core of professional actors and directors while engaging members of the community in the process, both on- and off-stage.




The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Area NAACP presents TROUBLE IN MIND, a backstage comedy-drama, about a group of actors in the late 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South. Although the intentions of the new play are for audiences to sympathize with the Black experience, Wiletta Mayer has some issues with the interpretation of stereotypes perpetuated by a white playwright. 
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Watch footage of @TheActingCo's The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet playing in repertory at theatres across the country.

