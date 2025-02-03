Unicorn Theatre Announce 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As The National Theatre for young audiences, the Unicorn will bring its creative vision into 2025, presenting a dynamic lineup of exciting world premieres alongside beloved returning favourites. Featured in The Stage 100 for 2025 as one of the UK’s leading venues dedicated to creating inspiring work for children and families, the Unicorn is committed to ensure that young people from all backgrounds and abilities have access to innovative and thrilling theatre experiences.

Rachel Bagshaw, Artistic Director of the Unicorn, comments, Heading into this year with such an exciting and dynamic programme feels like a brilliant opportunity to create worlds where young audiences can engage and experience theatre in meaningful ways. Our mission, as always, is to ensure that each show we present both inspires and entertains, transforming young lives in ways that will stay with them. Working out how to bring these worlds to life, and how to make each experience as immersive and impactful as possible, is a deeply collaborative process. As always we're growing and evolving, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.

Kicking off the new year is the world premiere of Malorie Blackman’s acclaimed novel Pig Heart Boy (26th January – 22nd February). Featuring a full Black cast and creative team, the production explores challenging topics such as organ donation. This powerful novel comes to life in a brand-new adaptation by Winsome Pinnock, directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu (For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy) in a Unicorn co-production with Sheffield Theatres and the Children’s Theatre Partnership. Aimed at young audiences aged 9-13, the show follows 13-year-old Cameron as he faces the life-changing decision of accepting a pig’s heart in place of his failing human one.

As part of the show’s development, the Unicorn’s Creative Hub has collaborated with children at Great Ormond Street Hospital, Sheffield Children’s Hospital with Sheffield Theatres and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, to capture the voices of those with first-hand experience of hospital care from across the UK. Curated in association with the show’s director Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, poets Joseph Coelho, Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, Deanna Rodger, Sile Sibanda and the Unicorn’s young Creative Associates have taken the content from these hospital sessions to create a series of original poems, exploring the themes of Joy, Hope and Imagination. All poems have been recorded by children on the project and are available here. The poems will be shared nationally – through tour venues, school resources and directly with children in hospitals.

Aimed at much younger children (6-18 months), Home Song (7th February – 9th March) invites audiences on an interactive musical journey with young Adwoa and her mother as they explore the meaning of home, travelling from the streets of Kumasi to London.

A Unicorn co-production with leading Black British theatre company Talawa, this multi-sensory show features puppetry, a cappella singing and soundscapes that capture the immigrant experience. Created, composed, and directed by Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, the production is designed to engage both adults and babies, encouraging them to immerse themselves in a vibrant cultural experience. Opening at the Unicorn before moving to Talawa Studio in Croydon and then embarking on a UK tour, the show offers young audiences their first opportunity to experience live performance. Home Song has been developed with parents and babies in Southwark and Croydon.

Beegu (22nd March – 4th May), a heart-warming adaptation of Alexis Deacon’s beloved children’s book, will come to life on stage this spring. Aimed at young audiences aged 3-7, the production follows Beegu, a friendly little alien who finds herself lost on Earth after her spaceship crashes.

Written and directed by Debbie Hannan, this captivating stage adaptation explores the universal themes of friendship, respect, and the importance of inclusion. Beegu is a modern children’s classic, having been named one of the New York Times Book Review’s Best Illustrated Books of the Year and shortlisted for the prestigious Kate Greenaway Medal. Alexis Deacon was also recognised as one of Booktrust’s Ten Best New Illustrators in 2008.

Little Night (29th March – 19th April) will take young audiences aged 18 months to 4 years on a magical journey into a colourful fairytale world. Presented by internationally acclaimed Spanish company Imaginart, this immersive production offers a truly interactive experience. Featuring projections that change with the touch of little fingers, Little Night sparks imagination and creativity, providing an engaging, playful environment for toddlers to explore.

The Koala Who Could (20th May – 1st June) brings Rachel Bright and Jim Field’s beloved picture book to life on stage in a Unicorn Theatre co-production with Rose Original Production, Nicoll Entertainment, Lowry, Northern Stage and MAST Mayflower Studios. Perfect for children aged 3 and up, this empowering story follows Kevin, a koala who’s reluctant to try new things, and explores the importance of embracing change. Directed by Emma Earle, the production features original music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer. Uplifting and entertaining, The Koala Who Could highlights the joy of overcoming fears and stepping outside one’s comfort zone. The show will also embark on a UK tour from February to September 2025.

Ready Steady Go! (21st May – 22nd June) rounds out the season with a fun, craft-based theatre experience for children aged 3-8. Presented by A Line Art, this immersive production invites young audience members to create their own cardboard cars while learning about road safety. Combining live performance, music, and interactive art, the show offers a hands-on, educational experience that encourages creativity and teaches valuable lessons in a playful and engaging way.

The Unicorn’s 2025 season offers a diverse range of performances for children up to 13, including new productions and adaptations of classic texts. Committed to transforming young lives through theatre, the Unicorn creates innovative productions that inspire children to question and explore the world. The theatre collaborates creatively with children in schools and communities, making its work as accessible as possible while prioritising sustainability.

As the leading children’s theatre in the UK, the Unicorn welcomes 65,000 families and school groups annually and extends its reach through its tours and free digital theatre programme, Unicorn Online. With a strong belief in equality, diversity and inclusion, the Unicorn offers subsidies to groups in need and works with local communities to ensure young voices shape its shows. Further announcements for the latter half of the year will be made soon.

