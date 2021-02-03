The Show Must Go Online Announces Livestreamed Reading Of PERICLES

OneOff and two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, today announces the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's Pericles. Pericles will be live on Wednesday 10 February, 7pm GMT, and available on catch-up thereafter. This comes after the company performed the entirety of William Shakespeare's First Folio in weekly livestreamed readings over 36 consecutive weeks last year.

Maryam Grace directs Jason Adam (Lysimachus), Gabriel Akamo (Pericles), Leo Atkin (Antiochus), Lynsey Beauchamp (Dionyza), Rachel Chung (Helicanus), Maya Cohen (Marina), Steve Connor (Cleon), Paul Foulds (Simonides), Murphy Hickey (Gower), Victoria Howell (Bawd), Louise Lee (Cerimon), Guido Garcia Lueches (Bolt), Shamiso Mushambi (Ensemble), Sanjukta Nath (Ensemble), and Sasha Wilson (Thaisa), with John D. Huston and Alexandra Kataigida as swings.

The cast have worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, Royal Derngate, Theatre 503, Royal Barbican, Soho Theatre, Young Vic Theatre, Melbourne Fringe Festival, Edmonton Fringe Festival, Octagon Theatre, Belgrade Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Northern Broadsides, TuttiFrutti Productions, Shakescenery, FRED Theatre, Aeolian Hall, BBC, Apple TV, Sky Atlantic, HBO, and more.

To access the show, sign up to the company's Patreon on a pay-what-you-can basis, starting at £1 with recommended donations of £5 or more. Visit: www.patreon.com/TheShowMustGoOnline.

For updates on future productions, or to watch the company's previous shows, including their complete Shakespeare First Folio series, and Ian Doescher's Pop Shakespeare Series, visit: robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline.