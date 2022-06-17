The Show Goes on For SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE Following Cast Injury

In true show style and gusto, the show must go on for brand new show Something About George in Liverpool this weekend after its lead cast member sustained a serious injury.

Something About George - The George Harrison Story comes to Liverpool's Epstein Theatre (names after Beatles' manager Brian Epstein) for two nights this weekend to coincide with Father's Day, playing the city centre venue this Saturday and Sunday (18 and 19 June).

However, lead cast member Daniel Taylor - who plays guitar throughout the show - has this week broken his shoulder when he fell while jogging.

But in true showbiz style and after much deliberation, the show must go on with producers of the show bringing in musician Jonny Darnell on acoustic guitar to perform alongside a determined Daniel, to ensure that Liverpool audiences are not disappointed and are able to see the show.

The unmissable production - which pays tribute to the man dubbed the "quiet Beatle" - won plaudits from audience and critics alike when it officially closed Liverpool Theatre Festival in September 2021 with its one-hour version of the show.

This is the first opportunity for audiences in Liverpool to enjoy the show in the city as a brand new, full-scale production as part of a UK tour, prior to an Edinburgh Fringe run.

The new full two-hour show with visuals, soundscape and additional musicians will now feature Daniel Taylor on lead vocals and narration; Jonny Darnell on acoustic guitar; keyboard player and vocalist Jordan Alexander; Jon Fellowes on lead guitar and vocals;and percussionist Callum McMillan.

Something About George - The George Harrison Story is written by Jon Fellowes, who co-produces the show alongside Liverpool-born singer songwriter Gary Edward Jones and theatre producer Bill Elms. Collectively, the trio are Something About Productions, the creative team also behind the hugely successful Something About Simon - The Paul Simon Story.

Daniel Taylor commented: "It's been a very difficult week both personally and for the producers and company of Something About George. I sadly sustained a broken shoulder from a fall while running. However, we're delighted that the show must go on and we are going to make this weekend at The Epstein happen. I will continue to perform the songs and narrate, while Jonny steps in to play acoustic guitar - he's saved the show!"

Jonny Darnell is a multi-instrumentalist from Liverpool currently living in Chester. He has played music professionally from being very young and has toured nationwide with various acts from folk acts to jazz fusion. He has been part of three-piece band Rodimus for almost 25 years on guitar and vocals; and has had a connection with the world-famous Cavern Club since the late 1990s, playing guitar bass and vocals with the club's house band The Cave Dwellers.

Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, and Handle With Care, Something About George showcases Harrison's incredible solo material and music from rock 'n' roll's greatest supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, which was made up of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty. And any show celebrating one of the Fab Four just has to include a few classics from The Beatles.

From heartbreak to hedonism and songwriting to success, Something About George celebrates a life that was anything but quiet.

Something About George is not a tribute show as we know it. It's one musician authentically telling the story and honouring the music of another, utilising all the tools at his disposal.